Coaches, years coaching
Head coach: Tyler Balow, 6th year as head coach
Assistant coaches: Karl Viesselman, pole vault coach, Tim Larsen, throwing coach, Tom Dickerson, sprints coach, Janet Smith, distance coach, Patrick Riley, distance coach, Sean O’Brien, relay coach, Kyle Korynta, hurdle coach, Elizabeth Acheson, relay coach.
Roster:
NATHAN AMUNDSON (12), BENJAMIN ANDERSON (12), JOSEPH ASCENCIO BRAVO (12), JOSEPH BENSON (12), BRAYDEN BRAKKE (12), ISAAC CHARLTON (12), DOMINIC DIMAGGIO (12), SAMUEL FOLLAND (12), Ignacio gonzalez-adalid llabres (12), TOBY GRAWE (12), JACKSON JERDEE (12), TORKIL KASS (12), HADEN KELLY (12), CULLEN MERRITT (12), TOBIAS MOYER (12), LANDON NISSEN (12), ALVIN AINEBYONA NTARE (12), JOEL OROKO (12), BRADY REZAC (12), BRECKEN RILEY (12), CARTER SCHLOMANN (12), JOHANNES SCHROEER (12), JOSEPH SCHULZ (12), HENRY VRTIS (12), ISAAC ALLADIN (11), WILLIAM ARGABRIGHT (11), YADEL BARRIENTOS (11), JORDAN CHEA BRINKLEY (11), GRIFFITH DAHLE (11), CARTER DUMONCEAUX (11), KAMARION GANT (11), GARRISON GIZA (11), HUNTER HEBEISEN (11), JADEN HIETALA (11), STEPHEN KALLESTAD (11), CODY KASLOW (11), PARKER KLINE (11), ISAAC KRAM (11), JOSEPH LIEBL (11), SIMON LIPPERT (11), EVAN LOE (11), NOLAN MENA RODRIGUEZ (11), VINH NGO (11), MALCOLM POOLE (11), ROBERT ROSTRON (11), CARTER STEENBLOCK (11), SAMUEL SWEDIN (11), NICHOLAS ESCHEN (10), STEPHEN FEIG (10), JOSHUA GOERDT (10), ELI HINZ (10), NICHOLAS JOHNSON (10), SETH KNUTSON (10), CONNER KOBES (10), BRAYLON LARISH (10), ISAIAH MAHAL (10), JACOB MEEKER (10), LOGAN MILLER (10), OWEN MURPHY (10), SOREN MURPHY PEARSON (10), TAIT NARVESON (10), JOHN NEWBERG (10), EMMETT NORRIE (10), LOGAN PRESCOTT (10), AXEL RANDALL (10), TRENTON ZAVARELLI (10), JASON ALDORFER (9), ALEXANDER ALTERMATT (9), FLETCHER AYLIN (9), WILLIAM BARAGARY (9), KENNAN FIELDS (9), BENJAMIN FLORY (9), SAMUEL FROEHLE (9), HENRY KEANE (9), NICHOLAS LIVINGSTON (9), TALAN MEREDITH (9), LANDON MILLS (9), KIAN MORSCHING (9), KAYDEN OAKLAND (9), ISAAC SCHLEIF (9), CADEN SKLUZACEK (9), AYDIN STORY (9), WESTON SWEENEY (9), MELAKU VANVOORST (9), SHAWN BAUERNFEIND (8), BENJAMIN HEINRITZ (8), JACK PETERSON (8), JOHN TRACY (8), MCCOY WEITZ (8).
Key Players:
Seniors Nathan Amundson and team captain Brecken Riley are expected to lead the Raiders distance runners after a very strong 2022 season. This duo should make up two of the top 1600m runners in the Big 9 this spring while also running key legs of the 4x800 and 4x400 relays.
Seniors Braden Brakke and team captain Dominic DiMaggio will lead a sprint group that hopes to be more competitive than a season ago. Brakke will specialize in the 100m and 200m sprints while DiMaggio will bring key experience back to the teams 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Seniors Toby Grawe, Joseph Schulz, and Haden Kelly will make up one of the strongest trio of throwers in Southern Minnesota. Grawe, who is a team captain, was All-Conference in the discus in 2022. Schulz also qualified for the 2022 State Meet in the discus and Haden Kelly was one of the top shot putters in Section 1AAA in just his first season throwing last year.
Pole Vaulters Ben Anderson and Landon Nissen are also poised to have successful seasons this year after strong finishes last spring.
Keep Your Eye On:
Johannes Schroeer- The senior hurdler showed a lot of improvement in his junior season. He will look to make a splash in the 300 hurdles and long jump this year.
Simon Lippert- A year ago, Lippert was a contributor on varsity sprint relays and in the 200m. As a junior he appears to be one of the Raiders top sprinters specializing in the 200m and 400m.
Kamarion Gant- Gant was the Big 9 JV conference high jump champion last spring as a sophomore but should also contribute in sprint relays and long jump this year.
Isaiah Mahal- The leading returning long and triple jumper for the Raiders looks to build on a strong freshman campaign.
Soren Murphy-Pearson- This will be the sophomore’s first year out for high school track but he is expected to be a major contributor in the distance events after a very strong cross-country season this past fall.
Stephen Fieg- Fieg contributed to the varsity squad last year as a pole vault but will be called on to play a role in the teams 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
2022 Recap:
The 2022 season was a very successful one for the Northfield Boys Track and Field team. The Raiders flew under the radar for most of the season but were propelled to a 3rd place finish in a strong Big 9 Conference after several breakout performances.
Earlier in the spring the Raiders also had a strong performance in True Team 1AAA Sections where they placed 6th against a field that saw three teams qualify for True Team State.
The team capped off their last meet of the season with a 7th place finish at the Section 1AAA meet which saw the 4x800 relay team of Nathan Amundson, Will Beaumaster, AJ Reister, and Brecken Riley along with Collin Graff (Long Jump & 300 Hurdles), Devin Jax (High Jump), Austin Jax (Triple Jump), and Joey Shulz (Discus) qualify for the State Meet. Graff went on to finish 5th in the 300 Hurdles, while Austin Jax took 4th in the Triple Jump and Devin Jax was 9th in the High Jump.
2023 Season Outlook:
Despite losing 5 state qualifiers and 3 all-state athletes from last year’s team, the 2023 squad expects to be competitive in the Big 9 Conference and Section 1AAA. The Raider’s return two all-conference performers in Toby Grawe (Discus) and Brecken Riley (1600m) along with two other state qualifiers in Nathan Amundson (4x800m relay) and Joey Schulz (discus). The team’s large roster should also provide their relays with much more depth and make finishing the season with a top three finish in the Big 9 a possibility again this year. Continuity on the coaching staff, excellent leadership from a large senior class, and the return of 32 letter winners from 2022 will be a huge advantage for this year’s squad.
Competition:
For the third year in a row Owatonna and Rochester Mayo look like the teams to beat in the Big 9 and Section 1AAA. The Raiders are looking to continue to close the gap that separates the Huskies and Spartans from the rest of the conference. The defending class AA True Team State Champion Mankato East Cougars and the Faribault Falcons also have strong teams that should be challenging opponents in the Big 9.
BY THE NUMBERS:
88 - total athletes (largest team the program has had in over a decade)
32 - returning letter winners
24 - seniors
22 - juniors
20 - sophomores
17- freshman
5 - 8th graders