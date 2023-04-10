Coaches, years coaching
Head coach: Marty Johnson, 6th year at NHS, 4 years at Brookings HS, Brookings, SD, and 5 years at Orono HS, Orono, Mn.
Assistant coach: Mark Welinski, 15 years, various places
Roster:
Andy Amundson (9), Leo Beckman (11), Urban Beckman (11), Elias Bengtson (7), Carter Borovsky (8), Kyle Bulfer (9), Jonas Custard (10), Maddox Deschamp (10), Gabriel Fisher Navarro (11), Alexander Flom (9), Joseph Grant (11), Felix Hanifl (11), Jackson Hessian (11), Errol Lenzen (11), Quinn Lovick (11), Dyson Mcbroom (8), Cameron Melnychuk (10), Reuben Menk (11), Theodore Menk (9), Charles Rice (11), Henry Shuffelton (11), Blake Simon (11), Croix Sjogren (10), Parker Sneary (11), Owen Vander Martin (11)
Key Players:
All our 11th graders played for us last year. We lost three to graduation.
Keep Your Eye On:
Several of our players have been working hard on their tennis games since last spring's tennis season, by taking lessons and practicing with match play and tournaments throughout the summer, fall and winter. I'm looking forward to seeing the improvement of Parker Sneary, Joe Grant, Blake Simon, Jackson Hessien, Felix Hanifl.
We also have some new players coming up from the Middle School who may put some pressure on some of our upperclassmen. To name one, Carter Borovsky. There are some other new players on our roster that neither coach Welinski nor I have seen play yet.
2022 Recap:
Northfield ended up 7th out of the 12 schools in the Big 9 Conference last year. We have a good group of 11th graders who have seen a couple years of competition and will be exciting to coach and watch what they can do. I'm very optimistic about this team this year. We lost 3 to graduation and I'm glad it wasn't more. Those three, Tate Sand, Owen Wheeler and Anthony Amys-Roe, were great, team leaders and will be missed. Now the next crop will have to fill their spots and leadership roles.
2023 Season Outlook:
We are a team with quite a bit of excitement, more experience than last year, and more driven to improve from last year. This is evident through the shift in their off-season practice and playing commitments. Still, we don't have the advantages of the teams that enjoy the privileges of having indoor tennis facilities in the same town. We'll have to be David vs. Goliath when we meet the Rochester schools, Owatonna, etc. But, we have always loved challenges and the guys take it in stride with a big grin!
Competition:
Favorites are the Rochester Schools, and Owatonna.
BY THE NUMBERS
25 - total players registered at this time. We usually have a couple more join after the season starts on Monday.
10 - letter winners
0 - seniors this year!!