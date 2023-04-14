...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN SOUTHERN/EASTERN
MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON...
Temperatures warming into the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday
afternoon will combine with dew points in the 40s to produce
relative humidity values in the 20s. Sustained winds of 10-15mph
and gusts to 20-25mph will combine with the lower humidity to
result in elevated fire weather conditions. The overall risk is
slightly lower compared to Thursday, but will still allow fires
that develop to spread quickly as the conditions persist until
precipitation arrives later in the day.
9th Grade: Oliver Benjamin, Max Boardman, Elias Ekern.
10th Grade: William Cashin, Max Frank, Griffin Kennelly, Garrett Muench.
11th Grade: Sam Boardman, Hank Detlie.
12th Grade: Carson Muench, Jeb Sawyer, George Sokup, Thomas Weber, Jack Wendt, Ike Vessey.
Key Players:
We have six seniors on this team, Carson Muench, Jeb Sawyer, George Sokup, Thomas Weber, and Ike Vessey, three of which were on last year's section roster. Senior Ike Vessey is a returning all-conference player. Jeb Sawyer and Jack Wendt were regular varsity players the past two years. Junior Hank Detlie was a full time varsity player last season.
Keep Your Eye On:
Will Cashin
Griffin Kennelly
Sam Boardman
Elias Ekern
Oliver Benjamin
2022 Recap:
Big Nine Champions (31-2 Conference Record), 4th at Sections - 13 shots off champion Lakeville North. JV was Big Nine Champions
Nate Stevens was the 2022 Individual State, Section, and Big Nine Medalist and Minnesota Mr. Golf and currently playing at Notre Dame.
2023 Season Outlook:
Four players returning from our section roster. Seniors Ike Vessey, Jeb Sawyer, Jack Wendt, and Jr. Hank Detlie. We have a lot of depth and a number of kids competing for varsity spots. Although we lost a lot from last year's team we still are again looking to compete for a conference and section championship.
Competition:
Albert Lea and Rochester Mayo are the favorites this year in the conference. Farmington and Lakeville North are two of the best teams in the state and are in our section. We hope to sort out who our best 6 players are and hopefully we can compete with those teams by the end of the year at the conference championship and sections.
BY THE NUMBERS
17 total players
4 returning from our section roster from last year.