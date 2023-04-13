...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON
FOR SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...
.Abnormally warm temperatures will allow relative humidity values
to drop to around 20 percent Thursday afternoon. This dry air
combined with dry fuels and winds of 20 to 25 mph will allow for
fires to spread quickly.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMDITIES AND BREEZY
WINDS ACROSS SOUTHERN AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM
CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND...South to between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35
mph.
* HUMIDITY...Dropping in the afternoon to around 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Head coach: name, 10th year Josh Spitzack, 1st year head coach
Assistant coach: name, 10th year Chris Graupmann
Assistant coach: name, 10th year Brent Rauk
Roster:
Gabe Sawyer, 12 - Catcher
Aaron Reisetter, 11 - Catcher/IF/P
Jacob Eschen, 12 - 1B
Kyan Rauk, 11 - 1B
Oliver Hollerung, 12 - 2B
Joey Sickler, 12 - IF
Gabe Heinritz, 11 - IF/P
Spencer Mellgren, 12 - IF/P
Nolan Thompson, 12 - IF/P
Jacob Geiger, 11 - IF
Isaiah Stiner, 12 - 3B/P
Grant Malecah, 12 - 3B
Tyler Hughes, 12 - OF/P
Zach Morelan, 12 - OF
Kamden Kaiser, 11 - OF/P
Austin Koep, 11 - IF/OF/P
Tegan Mellgren, 11 - OF/P
Gavin Novotny, 11 - OF
Charlie Monaghan, 12 -OF
Grant Hutton, 11 - OF/P
Andy Block, 12 - OF/C
Key Players:
Gabe Sawyer, Tyler Hughes, Spencer Mellgren, Nolan Thompson, Jacob Eschen
Keep Your Eye On:
Kamden Kaiser, Austin Koep, Jacob Geiger, Tegan Mellgren, Aaron Reisetter
2022 Recap:
Overall 5-15 Conference 4-7 #5 seed in section and finished 3rd in the section
2023 Season Outlook:
We have a good group of seniors with experience and leadership and a talented group of juniors coming in that will give us depth at multiple positions. If we can focus on our team culture and work on our mental toughness we have a good chance of a very successful season.
Competition:
We feel we can compete for both our conference and our section titles with the talent that we have. In our conference Mankato West is probably the favorite (2nd in state last year) and Rochester Mayo and Century were both tough last year. Red Wing is always a solid team so they will compete in both our conference and our section. Other teams in our section that will be tough will be Winona and Byron.
BY THE NUMBERS
We will have 9 returning letter winners, 12 seniors, and 8 juniors with some other juniors playing both varsity and JV.