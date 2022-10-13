No. 6355 Addison Enfield leads the Raiders to third place Thursday at the Ev Berg Invitational in Owatonna, with teammates, No. 6353 Claire Casson and No. 6382 Peyton Quaas, close behind. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Northfield's Claire Forbord, left, and Makayah Petricka run to 28th and 29th place finishes, respectively in helping the Raiders finish third at the Ev Berg Invitational. Both ran personal record times, as Northfield prepares for the Big 9 Conference 5K, Tuesday at the same route on Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Sophomore runner Addison Enfield had a "breakthrough performance," trimming nearly a minute from her personal best time in anchoring the Northfield Raiders to third place at the Ev Berg Invitational Thursday in Owatonna.
"We lightened training a little this week, and the girls responded really well," said Northfield girls cross country coach Nichole Porath. The Raiders girls ran 34 season bests and 17 lifetime bests at the meet at Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course.
The girls varsity placed third of 13 teams, without their No. 1 runner, who is wrestling in a national meet, Porath said. The Northfield JV placed second out of 11 teams.
"We knew Eastview would be tough, as they are ranked No. 7 in the state right now, but we were surprised to see Owatonna — second place — run so strong."
"We are glad to know this now, as we will face Owatonna at Conference and Sections," she said.
"This now means that four really strong teams will be vying for just two state meet qualification spots at our section meet in three weeks," Porath said, "not three teams like we had thought. It will be tough, but the Raiders look like they have a slight edge over all but one team — Farmington — and historically we have tapered really well."
Porath said Raiders sophomore runner Addison Enfield had a "breakthrough performance," running a 50-second lifetime personal record in 19:24, earning her our top varsity spot."
"That time puts her as the 13th fastest 5k time in Northfield Cross Country history," Porath said. Eighth grader Peyton Quaas "has been sick this week and didn't look like herself, but was still just six seconds behind Addison in 19:30, an all-time best for her too. It will be fun to see what she can do when she is feeling better."
Claire Casson smashed her previous best time, running solidly under 20 minutes in their No. 3 spot, Porath said.
"Just as impressively, all six varsity runners ran under 20:14. To put that into perspective, last year at this meet our sixth runner was at 20:57," she said.
The JV team is just as strong, she said. Gracyn Mosley had a big personal record, running 21:14 to lead the JV team.
"We had eight girls run under 22 minutes in the JV race," coach Porath said. "There are a lot of varsity teams that hope their seventh place girl is sub-22. We have 15."
"I just can't say enough about this team," she said. "They've set their sights on being the first team in 21 years to make it to the state meet, and have been working so hard and have been super positive throughout the season."
Northfield girls will have a couple more key workouts between now and conference and sections, but their overall training volume will decrease as they prepare to race fast at conference on the Oct. 18 and sections on the Oct. 27.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.