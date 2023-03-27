As the Northfield High School boys golf team looks ahead to the upcoming 2023 season, the obvious question on everyone’s mind is how to replace Nate Stevens.
A two-time Class AAA state champion in 2021 and 2022, Stevens was named Mr. Golf for Minnesota last spring before taking his game to the college level at the University of Notre Dame, where he is a freshman standout for the Fighting Irish this season.
“You can’t replace him … It is impossible to replace someone that talented,” Northfield head coach Adam Danielson said. “It’s not going to be one guy, it’s going to be four or five guys who are going to have to fill that score … but I think they (this year’s team) has something it wants to prove, because people think that we lost a lot, which we did, but we also have some young guys and returners coming back with a lot of talent.”
He added, “We have a lot of depth. We have four really good varsity returners, so we are only really replacing two spots and we have a number of guys who could be in those two spots. So we are really trying to find the best six varsity guys right now and there will be a lot of competition for those spots.”
The defending Big 9 conference team champions, Northfield is looking to continue that run of success on the links and Danielson looks to a solid group of returners to lead that charge including seniors Ike Vessey, Jack Wendt and Jeb Sawyer along with junior Hank Detlie.
“There a lot of really good players this year that are at a similar skill level and that will make for really good competition on the team,” said Sawyer, who was also a member of Northfield’s boys swim and dive team.
An All-Big 9 Honorable Mention selection in 2022, Wendt added his insight into the Raiders’ outlook for this spring, “ As well as the competition within the team, just defending the title is something that we all want to win and we want to all play well at those tournaments. We have a lot to play for and a lot to motivate us.”
Although Stevens is no longer on the roster at Northfield, his former teammates and coach believe his impact will carry over to the squad in 2023.
“It was real easy for me as a coach because he (Stevens) set the tone for a number of years about how hard you have to work,” Danielson said. “These guys this year understand the importance of putting time in to get better at golf and all of these guys understand that because they watched it everyday with Nate.”
Wendt added, “Nate just played at such a high level. I learned so much from him…the ins and outs of the game, and he was a stand-up guy outside off the golf course. He was a great leader and a fun guy to be around. I really enjoyed playing golf with him and it will definitely be different this year without him.”
Another factor in Northfield’s recent success has been access to one of the state’s premiere golf facilities at the Northfield Golf Club. The ability to practice and play on the challenging and pristine course prepares the Raiders for the rigors of interscholastic competition during the season.
“With Northfield being our home course, it has a lot of strategy in that course,” Wendt said. “You got to really know where to miss things, so course management is a huge advantage over other teams especially when we play courses like the Jewel or other highly competitive courses. I think that really carries us far. Also, Northfield greens are some of the most difficult in the state. They are fast and they run true, so I think our putting and short game really puts us ahead.”
An All-Conference selection last year, Vessey also provided his insight into the quality of the club. “ We have a good course but we also have good training facilities. We have the putting green, the chipping green and the range. Even late at night, you can go hit some golf balls and work on your game.”
Due to the weather conditions and lingering winter, the Raiders have been practicing during the preseason indoors at the Dundas Dome and at area indoor golf simulators.
“In the dome I can see the quality of their short game and I am looking forward to getting outside so I can see how far they can hit the ball because they’ve gotten stronger. All of them are very solid all-around golfers,” Danielson said. “We have a lot of guys taking spring break trips and it has been great to be in the Dome taking full swings. Hopefully after spring break we can get closer to getting outside.”
As the Raiders look ahead to the 2023 season, top teams to watch for in the Big 9 include Albert Lea and Rochester Mayo along with sectional rivals Farmington and Lakeville North.
“I think those are some of the teams we will have to look out for but I think we can still match up well with them this year,” Sawyer said.
As seniors, Sawyer, Vessey and Wendt look to assume leadership roles for the Raiders in 2023.
“Just guiding the younger generation and get them on the right track and to show them this is the place to be and we want to win,” Vessey said of his senior status.
Sawyer added, “You just want to be a good example for the younger kids so that they know what a good example is for the future when they are seniors.”
Wendt also offered his thoughts on being one of the team leaders this year, “Obviously I want to perform well but also there are a lot of really good sophomores and juniors on the team this year…and just showing them how to play well in a competitive setting is really important and that’s how we are going to win.”
Northfield is scheduled to open its 2023 season on April 11 with a match against Rochester Century at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minn. (weather and course conditions permitting).