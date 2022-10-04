Northfield soccer went 1-1-1 last week, including a 5-0 win on the road over league-leader Winona, complete with a hat trick by senior Raiders captain Leo Runestad.
Winona was at the top of the conference before the game Sept. 27. Northfield won with three goals scored by Leo Runestad and one goal each by junior forward Manny Ramirez and junior midfielder Garrison Giza.
Steinhofff said Winona was down 2-0 a few minutes before halftime when one of their players received a red card. They played with 10 men for the rest of the game.
He said Northfield controlled possession 59% to 41% and had 13 shots — five on goal — to Winona's eight shots, with three on goal.
The Raiders then hosted Rochester Mayo Thursday, Sept. 29 and took a 2-1 loss.
The Raiders' lone goal was scored by sophomore midfielder Tait Narveson, with an assist by junior forward Manny Ramirez. Steinhoff said Rochester Mayo had 62% of the possession and 11 shots, with four on target, to Northfield's seven shots with three on target.
Northfield rounded out the week's record to 1-1-1, with a trip Saturday to play Mankato West, which ended in a 1-1 tie.
The Raiders' only goal was scored by senior forward Leo Runestad on a free kick. Steinhoff said possession was tied 50-50. Northfield had 15 shots against the Scarlets, including six shots on goal, and Mankato West had six shots, with two on goal.
Northfield is now 5-3-1 in the Big Nine Conference and 5-5-2 overall. Winona is now 6-1-2 in Big Nine play and 8-1-4 overall. Rochester Mayo is 11-1 overall and 8-1 in conference play. Mankato West is 5-4-3 overall and 2-3-3 in the Big Nine.
The Raiders were scheduled to play Tuesday at Faribault.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.