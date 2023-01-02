Northfield athletes have been making an impact on college rosters in 2022-23. The following is a list of accomplishments by former Northfield High School student-athletes who are now competing at the collegiate level.
Maggie Malecha, University of St. Thomas, women’s hockey
Northfield’s Maggie Malecha backstopped the University of St. Thomas to a 5-2 win over Bemidji State on Dec. 17, 2022. A first year goalie for the Tommies, Malecha was making her first collegiate start in goal and notched a career-high 28 saves in the game. Malecha currently owns a 2.50 goals against average in 120:00 played this season with 61 and a .924 save percentage.
Malecha gained the start against BSU since UST’s other goaltender Saski Mauer was playing for the Swiss National Team. The win over BSU was Malecha’s first at the college level.
St. Thomas (5-14-1, 2-13-1 WCHA) is in its second season as an NCAA Division I ice hockey affiliate and is a member of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. UST will continue its season on Jan. 6-7 with home games against the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Jessica Boland, Minnesota State University, Mankato, women’s hockey
In her sophomore season with the NCAA Division I Minnesota State University women’s hockey team, Northfield’s Jessica Boland has played in 20 games so far in 2022-23 for the Mavericks. A defenseman, Boland has one assist to her credit this season and has been a two-year regular for MSU on the blue line during her college career. Minnesota State currently owns a 9-11-0 overall record and a 5-11-0 record in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.
Luke Stanga, St. Olaf College, football
A standout linebacker at St. Olaf College, Luke Stanga was named to Honorable Mention All-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for the 2022 season.
A grad of Northfield High School, Stanga was St. Olaf's leading tackler in MIAC football play this season with 59 tackles (35 solo, 24 assisted), which ranked 12th in the conference. He also added four tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in eight conference contests. Overall, Stanga had 71 tackles to lead the Oles this fall. In two seasons, Stanga has notched 133 tackles during his college career.
He was joined on the St. Olaf football roster this season by junior linebacker Simon Dickerson, who is also a graduate of Northfield High School.
Jake Messner, Southwest Minnesota State University, wrestling
Former NHS mat standout Jake Messner is wrestling this winter at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. Messner is wrestling for the Mustangs at 149-pounds. A member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, Southwest Minnesota State is an NCAA Division II affiliate. He is a 2022 graduate of Northfield High School.
Ryan Will, Saint John’s University, men’s tennis
Ryan Will is in his sophomore season with the men’s tennis team at Saint John’s University in Collegeville, Minn. Will competed at the ITA Midwest Regional competition in both singles and doubles play during the fall of 2022 and last spring he compiled an 11-6 record in doubles play and was 8-9 in singles play during his freshman season. SJU is scheduled to open its 2023 spring scheduled on Feb. 18 with a home match against St. Scholastica.
Michael Ims, Augsburg University, football
A junior tight end on the Augsburg University football team, Michael Ims was named to the 2022 Academic All-District Football Team as selected by the College Sports Communicators. Ims had a career year as a tight end for the Auggies in 2022, starting all 10 games and catching 22 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns. In 20 career games as an Auggie, Ims has caught 42 passes for 502 yards and five touchdowns.