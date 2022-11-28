A number of Northfield High School graduates are making an impact on their current teams in 2022-23. Listed below is an update on some of those former Raiders and their successes in fall 2022.
Molly Stevens; senior - women’s golf; Augustana University (S.D.)
Northfield High School graduate Molly Stevens opened her senior season with the women’s golf team at Augustana University (S.D.) in top fashion during the fall of 2022.
Stevens received the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women’s golfer of the week three times during the fall portion of the 2022-23 schedule. Stevens’ first award was received on Sept. 8 after she placed fourth at the Central Region Fall Preview in Blue Springs, Mo. with a score of 143 (74-69).
She returned to the spotlight on Sept. 28 as the NSIC Golfer of the Week after winning medalist honors at the EverSpring Inn & Suites Mustang Invite in Marshall, Minn. with a score of 148 (76-72).
Stevens capped her fall season by earning her third NSIC Golfer of the Week award on Oct. 19 after placing first at the Midwest Classic in Marysville, Mo. with a total of 153 (78-75). Augustana finished its fall schedule on Oct. 24-25 with a fourth place team finish at the prestigious Tulsa Cup tournament in Broken Arrow, Okla. The tourney featured many of the nation’s top NCAA Division II programs.
A math major at Augustana, Stevens is the daughter of Brian and Vicki Stevens. An An NSIC Academic Team of Excellence award recipient during her collegiate career, Stevens was named the NSIC Player of the Year and led the league with an average score of 76.6 in 2021-22.
Augustana will complete this year’s schedule in the spring of 2023, which will include both the NSIC championships and NCAA Division II regional and national competitions.
Andy Carroll; senior - men’s hockey; Minnesota State University
Northfield’s Andy Carroll has been an impact player for the nationally ranked men’s hockey team at Minnesota State University during his senior season in 2022-23. A fifth-year defenseman for the Mavericks, Carroll was selected as the Central Collegiate Hockey Association Defenseman of the Week games played on Nov. 4-5.
Carroll scored three assists and had two blocked shots to help lead Minnesota State to a 7-2 and 4-3 sweep over the University of St. Thomas on Nov. 4-5. In his tenure at MNSU, Carrroll has registered nine goals and 36 assists since 2018-19. This winter, Carroll has posted six assists in 10 games played for the Mavericks.
The Mavericks currently own a 7-3-0, 4-0-0 CCHA record this winter and are ranked number eight in this week’s NCAA Division I men’s hockey polls. The defending CCHA champions, Minnesota State has advanced to the NCAA Division I Frozen Four in 2021 and 2022, which included a runner-up finish last winter.
Carroll played junior hockey at both Aberdeen (NAHL) and Green Bay (USHL) before joining the roster at Minnesota State University.
Luke Stanga and Simon Dickerson; juniors - football; St. Olaf College
A resident of Northfield and graduate of Northfield High School, Luke Stanga led St. Olaf College football this season with 71.0 total tackles. He also led the Oles with 39 solo tackles, 32 tackle assists and two fumble recoveries.
A junior linebacker, Stanga had 5.5 tackles for a loss, one pass interception and one sack in 2022. He was joined on the St. Olaf gridiron roster this fall by fellow Northfield High School graduate Simon Dickerson. A junior linebacker, Dickerson played in eight game this season for the Oles and collected five solo tackles and two tackle assists along with one sack and one forced fumble.
St. Olaf College finished its 2022 football season with a 4-6 overall record and a 3-5 record in the MIAC.
Lily Hanlon; senior - soccer; St. Olaf College
In her senior campaign with St. Olaf College women’s soccer, Northfield’s Lily Hanlon played in 10 games. She has scored two goals and one assist during her collegiate soccer career and helped St. Olaf to a 10-7-1, 7-3-1 MIAC record this fall. A biology major, she is the daughter of Scott and Jen Hanlon.
Spencer Klotz; hockey; Rochester Grizzlies (NA3HL)
The Raiders’ top point producer in 2021-22, Spencer Klotz is playing junior hockey during 2022-23 with the Rochester Grizzlies of the NA3HL. A 6-1, 175-pound forward, Klotz is leading the Grizzlies on offense this winter with 10 goals, 10 assists and 20 points after 18 games played (thru Nov. 14). He also has three shorthanded goals to his credit this season along with an impressive +13 on the plus/minus.
Klotz was recently named the NA3HL Central Division Star of the Week on Oct. 9 after a 5-point showing in two games. He scored 4 goals in the first game of the weekend, accounting for half of the goals scored in an 8-4 win over the Mason City Toros. The following night, Klotz handed out an assist in the Grizzlies’ 4-2 win.
Rochester currently leads the NA3HL Central Division with a 14-4-0 overall record.