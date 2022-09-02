The Northfield High School volleyball team opened its 2022 season with a No. 9 ranking in the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association’s Class 4A preseason state poll.
The Raiders lived up to that rating, and more, during their first three matches of the season by posting a 3-0 record that included a season opening 25-17, 25-11, 25-14 victory over Farmington on Aug. 25 at home. NHS followed with a 25-18, 25-13, 25-13 sweep at No. 7 Eagan on Aug. 30 and added another non-conference victory at home over Prior Lake on Aug. 31 by a tally of 25-15, 25-18, 25-9.
“Being ranked nine is a great start but I think we can keep moving up,” senior tri-captain Sydney Jaynes said. “I think this team has what it takes to keep moving up throughout the year. We still have a lot of potential to keep growing.”
The Raiders are coming off a strong finish in 2022, which included a 22-8 overall record and a second place finish in the Big 9 conference at 10-1 behind Rochester Mayo, which currently owns the number eight ranking in the Class 4A preseason poll for 2022.
As evident by their early season success in 2022, Northfield appears to be a strong contender for continued success this fall. In action against Prior Lake, Northfield was down 8-9 in the first set before a service ace by Sydney Jaynes sparked a service run that ended with a 17-9 lead for the Raiders. Jaynes added two more aces during that stretch.
“I would say it turned it around because we were going back and forth in that first one, and then Sydney (Jaynes) kind of went on a run with her serves and turned it around there…and then we started to play better defense, and our offense got going too,” Northfield head coach Tim Torstenson said.
In the second set, Northfield once again trailed 8-9 before a kill by sophomore Addison Ertz started another Raider comeback. Sophomore Teagan Jaynes added two service aces to help stretch the NHS lead to 12-9 and the Raiders never trailed after that point in the set that ended 25-18.
The final set was dominated by the Raiders thanks in part to another service run by Sydney Jaynes that moved the score from 6-5 to 10-5 in favor of NHS. Junior Lucy Larson sealed the deal later in the set as she went on a nine-point service run that gave the Raiders a commanding 20-6 lead on the way to the final 25-9 win in the third set.
“Our offense is very strong and our hitters are super strong,” Torstenson said. “The one thing we are working on is our passing and tonight we passed out of serve receive really well. So that helped our offense. Sometimes in our previous matches we didn’t pass as well and I think we did that really well tonight against Prior Lake.
“Our offense, we know that is a strong point we have…it’s just getting the ball to our setters so we can run it.”
Sydney Jaynes added, “We’ve been focusing on serve receive and it has been improving in each set and it has been helping our offense and setters do better.”
In the match against Prior Lake, Northfield was led by senior Teagan Timperley, Sydney Jaynes and Ertz with seven kills apiece. Sydney Jaynes also had eight service aces and 12 digs to pace the Raiders while Teagan Jaynes added a team-leading 23 sets in the contest.
A veteran team, Northfield’s 2022 roster features six seniors including team captains Sydney Jaynes, Timperley and Annelise Larson. The other NHS seniors this season include Lauren Kraby, Maddie McDowell and Quin Parish.
“The three captains this year were captains last year as juniors and most of them have played on the varsity since ninth and 10th grade, so they know our system, know what to do, and they have learned from other girls on how to be good leaders and captains,” Torstenson said of his senior leaders. "All of the girls on the team are great, but those three are really good leaders and captains.”
The 3-0 start against non-conference rival has been a plus for the Raiders and a good test for the upcoming Big 9 campaign and a potential run in the state playoffs.
“We’ve come into each of these first three matches knowing that these teams are great competition. We didn’t know how they would exactly turn out but coming in with the confidence and having each other’s backs throughout the match has helped us do well, and having this competition at the start of the season is definitely helpful,” Sydney Jaynes said.
The Raiders will return to action on Thursday, Sept. 8 with a trip to Mankato West for the Big 9 conference opener. In addition, Northfield will journey to Rochester Marshall High School for a tournament on Sept. 9-10 that will feature 32 schools and many of the state’s top ranked programs.