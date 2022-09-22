QuinlynnParish.jpg

Northfield senior outside hitter Quinlynn Parish serves in the third set Thursday against Owatonna on the way to a 25-15 win, for a 3-0 match win. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

With a new ranking this week of 14th in the nation, Northfield volleyball came out swinging Thursday and took a 3-0 victory over visiting Owatonna, remaining undefeated without dropping a single set this season.

NorthfieldVolleyball.jpg

The Northfield Raiders volleyball team celebrates the second set win, 25-13 over Owatonna Thursday in Northfield. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments