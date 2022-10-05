The Northfield varsity boys soccer team payed a match in Faribault versus the Falcons Tuesday and benefitted from another hat trick by Raiders senior captain Leo Runestad on the way to a 4-1 win.
The Raiders boys soccer traveled to Faribault and senior forward Leo Runestad notched his second three-goal game in the span of eight days, scoring three times against Faribault on Tuesday.
Northfield got three goals by Runestad and one by junior forward Manny Ramirez. Northfield varsity boys coach Cale Steinhoff said the team scored all four goals in the game off assists.
The Raiders' junior midfielder Stephen Kallestad recorded two goal assists in the match, and the. team also got one assist from Gabe Heinritz and one assist from senior defender Miguel Perez.
Coach Steinhoff said Northfield had 60 percent possession in the game, with 12 shots, including nine shots on goal, against the Falcons. He said Faribault had four shots in the game, including two shots on goal.
Runestad's hat trick was the second time in eight days to do the feat. He scored thrice in Winona Sept. 27, during a 5-0 win over then conference-leading Winhawks, who played more than 40 minutes of the game with 10 players, after the ejection of one of its players due to the issuance of a red card.
