Sydney Jaynes shot1.JPG

Senior outside hitter Sydney Jaynes hits a shot against Lakeville North Saturday in Rochester. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Northfield Raiders volleyball team fell one step short of its goal Saturday, taking a 3-1 Section 1AAAA title match loss to Lakeville North in Rochester.

Teagan Jaynes dig.JPG

Northfield sophomore Teagan Jaynes digs a shot in a volley against the Panthers in the Section 1AAAA Championship match Saturday in Rochester. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Teagan Timperley kill set 1.JPG

Raiders senior Teagan Timperley strikes a kill shot in the first set Saturday in Rochester. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Northfield volleyball section 1AAAA runners up.JPG

Northfield volleyball players, managers and coaches show their runner up trophy and medals after the 1AAAA Section Championship match Saturday in Rochester's Mayo Civic Center. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Teagan Timperley shot.JPG

Teagan Timperley hits the ball Saturday in the 1AAAA Section Championship in Rochester. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Addison Ertz after kill block set 2.JPG

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments