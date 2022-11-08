The Northfield Raiders volleyball team fell one step short of its goal Saturday, taking a 3-1 Section 1AAAA title match loss to Lakeville North in Rochester.
The Raiders took the first set but dropped the last three in a row for a tough end to their stellar season, with set scores of 25-27, 25-22, 25-21 and 25-18. All of the sets were close and typically had long volleys with multiple saving dives and dramatic spikes that bounced off opposing players' dig attempts and into the stadium seating at Mayo Civic Center, and at least one time sending the ball out the arena's doorway.
The first set was trading scores, with the Raiders getting a kill by sophomore Addison Ertz and senior Sydney Jaynes, then a wicked finish by sophomore Teagan Jaynes, after a serve by Ertz was dug by Lakeville North, up to the net for Teagan Jaynes to make a kill, putting Northfield up 5-4. The Panthers scored to tie it, and then Northfield scored five straight, with a kill by Sydney Jaynes and a point-winning block by Teagan Jaynes.
Teagan Jaynes had two more kills, as the Raiders built a 17-11 lead, and Northfield stretched the lead to 20-13 before Lakeville North scored three points on two kills and a net violation. Northfield went up 21-16 on a kill by Timperley, as the Panthers made a five-point run, starting with a long serve by the Raiders and scoring on two kills and a block ace by freshman middle Rayna Christianson to tie the set at 21.
Northfield retook the lead with a serve error by the Panthers, then got a serving ace from Sydney Jaynes to go up 23-21. The Panthers narrowed the lead with a score, and Ertz added to it with a kill on an assist by senior Quinlynn Parish, making it 24-22. Lakeville clawed back to tie it at 24, before Northfield struck off the Panthers' block and out of bounds for a 25-24 lead. Lakeville then tied it with a kill that was called off the fingers of the Raiders' blockers and out of bounds.
Northfield took a 26-25 lead on a kill by Sydney Jaynes, and then finally took the set win when an attack from the Panthers' Sydney Carlson went wide right.
In set No. 2, Northfield scored first on a kill by senior Madeline McDowell, then Lakeville went ahead with two kills and a block ace. Northfield tied it with a run, including an ace by Parish, a kill by Ertz and a block ace by Sydney Jaynes. The teams traded scores, including a kill by Ertz from 15 feet away from the net, on the way to a 10-10 tie. With senior Emily Ramsay serving for the Panthers, they built a nine-point lead, behind sometimes furious volleys that ended in five kills for Lakeville, and an 18-11 lead.
Northfield came back with a 7-1 run, with three kills and a block ace by Ertz, a kill by senior Annelise Larson, to trail by one at 18-17.
Lakeville North scored two more to go up 21-18, then the Raiders scored three to tie it at 21-21, with a kill, a Panther attack error, and an ace block by Annelise Larson. After another attack error put Northfield up by one, Lakeville called timeout. They scored the next two points on a block out of bounds by Nortfield, then a kill, to win the set 25-22 and tie the match at 1-1.
Set three brought more intense action and a tight score until midway, when Lakeville North built a separation with a five-point run, including a serve by the Panthers that hit the net and squirted over the top for an ace and an 11-6 lead. The Raiders scored three, with a foul by Lakeville, a kill by senior middle hitter Madeline McDowell and another kill by Ertz that went off a Panther and out the exit door of the arena, to cut the lead to 11-9. Northfield would tie it at 12-12, after Lakeville blocked a kill attempt, Ertz dug the shot on the sideline, the Raiders kept it alive and got it back up to Ertz for a kill.
But the Panthers scored in bunches in the gritty play and built a 19-15 lead, then went up 21-16, and 24-17. The Raiders were resilient, though, and scored four straight, with kills by Teagan Jaynes and Timperley, and an ace by Teagan Jaynes to cut the lead to 24-21. Lakeville cut off the rally with a kill for the 25-21 set win to go up 2-1.
Northfield tried to stay in the fourth set, with two kills by Sydney Jaynes, two kills by McDowell and one by Ertz, but Lakeville dug out many of the other attacks from the Raiders, who had too many shots go out of bounds, as the deficit grew to 16-8, and 19-13 and 21-14, then finally 25-18 for the Lakeville North win.
Northfield High School Activities Director Bubba Sullivan presented the team with their runner up medals after the match, hanging a medal round the necks of the players, student managers and coaches.
Sullivan said Tuesday that four of the Northfield Raiders volleyball players will be signing national letters of intent this week with Division I or Division II colleges. Sydney Jaynes is signing with the University of Tennessee; Teagan Timperly is signing with the University of North Dakota; Quin Parish is signing with Southern New Hampshire University; and Annelise Larson is signing with South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.