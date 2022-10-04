The Northfield girls tennis team closed out the regular season Thursday with a 6-1 at home against Farmington.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.
Coach Beth LaCanne said the team won its last regular season meet and also celebrated their 11 seniors. Northfield closed with a Big Nine Conference Record of 7-4 and an overall record of 9-6.
LaCanne said, at the No. 1 singles match, Marie Labenski had a great outing, winning 6-3, 7-5.
At No. 2 singles, Maya Deschamp had a tough match. She lost the first set 6-4 but came back to win the second set 6-3 and unfortunately lost momentum and lost the third set 6-2, LaCanne said.
At No. 3 singles, Izzy Balvin played a great match, LaCanne said. Balvin lost the first 6-3 set but came back to win the second set in a tiebreaker (7-4). She and her opponent played a super tiebreaker to decide the match and Izzy won (10-4).
"These were the best two tiebreakers she's played all season," coach LaCanne said. "She was determined and focused. She had a strategy for those tiebreakers and won them both."
At No. 4 singles, Lucy Boland also had a tiebreaker. Boland won the first set 6-4 and played a really nice tiebreaker (7-3) to take the match 7-6.
"We have had a few matches this season where we've lost multiple tiebreakers so I was so proud of the girls for winning all of them today," LaCanne said.
"We swept our doubles matches again today," she said. At No. 1 doubles, Gabbi Grant and Courtney Graff dominated, winning 6-0, 6-0.
In the No. 2 doubles match, Alison Huang and Natalia Rasmussen had a nice win 6-2, 6-2, LaCanne said. At No. 3 doubles, Grace LaCanne and Meha Hnatyszyn played really well today and won 6-3, 6-1, she said.
They also had several varsity exhibition matches that did not count toward team scoring. At No. 1 doubles, Chloe Xiao and Junior Lauren Holz won 8-6. At No. 2 doubles, Ella Cooney and Tove Sorenson won 8-0. In No. 3 doubles, Keira Hauskins and Emily Beaham won 8-4. At No. 4 doubles, Kate LaCanne and Katie Nesseth won 8-5.
In other exhibition matches, at No. 1 singles, Cora McBroom won 8-4. At No. 2 singles, Kate Sand won 8-5.
