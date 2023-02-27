Northfield Swim and Dive

The Northfield swim and dive team qualified 12 athletes for state. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

After being edged out of the MSHSL Section 1A title by Mankato East in 2022, the Northfield High School boys swim team reversed the results in 2023 with a first-place finish at the 2023 Section 1A championships on Feb. 24-25 in Rochester.

Northfield Swim Team

Front row, left to right, is Evan Loe, Josh Kraby, Gabe Heinritz, Peyton Truman and Jeb Sawyer. Back row, left to right, is Oliver Momberg, Jens Kasten, Ben Anderson, Nick Scheglowski and Will Redetzke.
