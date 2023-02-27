After being edged out of the MSHSL Section 1A title by Mankato East in 2022, the Northfield High School boys swim team reversed the results in 2023 with a first-place finish at the 2023 Section 1A championships on Feb. 24-25 in Rochester.
The Gator/Raiders compiled 393 points to win the championship, while rival Mankato East placed second this year with 354 points and Austin was third at 319. The remainder of the field included Austin (237), Winona (215), New Prague (207), Mankato West (198), Red Wing (110), Faribault (94) and Albert Lea (46).
Along with the team title, Northfield won two relay championships at the section meet, along with individual wins in the 50 freestyle, 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. In total, Northfield’s efforts at the section meet produced 12 qualifiers for the upcoming 2023 MSHSL Class A Boys Swim and Dive Championships at the Jean Freeman Aquatic Center on March 2-4 in Minneapolis.
According to head coach Doug Davis, Northfield athletes posted over 50 lifetime best performances during the two days of the section meet in Rochester.
“We had two snow days last week, so it was important to get into the pool before those days, and have everyone find a pool whether it was at one of the colleges or at the YMCA. It was pretty crucial to keep the fitness up before a big meet like that,” NHS junior Jens Kasten about the Raiders’ key to success at the section meet.
Northfield opened in event one at the section meet with a first place finish in the 200 medley relay. Josh Kraby, Peyton Truman, Oliver Momberg and Jens Kasten punched their ticket to the state meet with a winning time of 1:38.31. Mankato East placed second in the event with a time of 1:38.34.
The Gator/Raiders 200 freestyle relay also claimed top honors at the section meet with a winning time of 1:28.56. The state qualifying relay team was comprised of Kasten, Gabe Heinritz, Nick Scheglowski and Will Redetzke.
Individually, Kasten brought home a championship in the 50 freestyle with a state qualifying time of 21.91, and Redetzke was the champ in the 500 free with a state qualifying time of 4:51.32. To complete his trip to Rochester, Kasten qualified for state and placed first in the 100 breaststroke at 59.54.
Of note, Kasten placed third at the state meet in the 50 free and seventh in the 100 breaststroke last year and was also part of Northfield’s state qualifying 200 medley relay and 200 free relay teams.
Redetzke added another state qualifying mark in the 200 freestyle as he placed second at the section meet with a time of 1:46.95. Last year, Redetzke placed 13th in the 200 free and swam on the 200 and 400 relays for Northfield at the state meet.
Sophomore Peyton Truman is also headed to the state meet thanks to a second place finish in the 200 individual medley at 2:06.09. He will also compete at state in the 100 breaststroke after finishing as the runner-up to Kasten with a time of 1:00.38.
Kraby earned his state trip with a second place finish in the 100 backstroke and Scheglowski will represent Northfield at state in the 200 free and 100 free events. He charted a sixth placed time of 1:49.01 in the 200 free and was fourth in the 100 free at 49.67.
To end the section meet, Northfield placed second in the 400 free relay at 3:18.61. The state qualifying foursome included Redetzke, Jeb Sawyer, Kraby and Scheglowski.
As Northfield looks forward to the upcoming state meet, Kasten said the Gator/Raiders should be in top form.
“We taper off our practices, so we bring the yardage down a little bit and the intensity down so we are a bit more rested and have powerful arms and legs to bring it in the race,” Kastens said.
He also talked about the advantage that the team’s previous state meet experience will bring.
“It’s Definitely nice to know that I’ve been there before. I am not as scared or nervous to swim against those guys. I know I belong there, so I definitely have the confidence I need going into a meet like that,” Kasten said.
Redetzke added, “It also helps that we had the true team state earlier this year, because we know how those other teams race and how they swim, so that helps a lot.”
Davis believes his team has the ability to improve on last year’s ninth place finish and make an impact on the state meet leaderboard throughout the weekend in Minneapolis.
“On paper, if the guys can go up there and duplicate the same kind of excellence they had in the section meet or even be quicker, we are shaping up to have some outstanding relay finishes and a number of those individual events should get into the finals and in the top eight. We hope we are busy on day two but we have to go swim in the prelims and we have to bring it,” Davis said.
He added, “If we catch magic in a bottle and these guys really bring it, we should score enough points to put us in that top five category and be a factor at least - that’s a very realistic possibility.”
Kasten is also looking for a strong finish to the 2022-23 campaign, which will help continue the tradition of success that has become a trademark for the Gator/Raiders.
“It is always fun to wrap up with everyone in high spirits and have a happy team going into next year. Happy guys and a fun team…that is what I’m looking for,” Kasten said.
Northfield notes
The Gator/Raiders placed ninth as a team at last year’s MSHSL state meet.
Northfield swimmers who will return to the state meet this year after placing in 2022 at the MSHSL Class A championship include Redetzke (13th in the 200 free and 14th in the 100 breaststroke) and Kastens (3rd in the 50 free and 7th in the 100 breaststroke). The Northfield 200 medley relay team (which included Kasten) placed ninth at state and the 200 free relay team (which included Kasten and Redetzke) placed fourth. Northfield’s 400 free relay team (including Sawyer, Momberg and Redetzke) placed 11th in 2022 at the state meet.
Northfield has now won the Section 1A championship four times (2023, 2019, 2018 and 2017). The Gators/Raiders have also won the Section 1A True Team title seven times since 2008.
Senior Ben Anderson and junior Evan Loe will serve as alternates on the relay teams at the upcoming state meet. The Gator/Raiders will have two seniors, three juniors, four sophomores and one freshman competing at this year’s state meet.