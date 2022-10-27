Raiders senior Sydney Jaynes jumps for a kill shot Tuesday against the Rockets. Northfield won 3-0, advancing to the semifinals of the 1AAAA Section Tournament 7 p.m. Tuesday November 1, hosting Rochester Mayo. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
The Northfield volleyball team earned a 3-0 win over Rochester John Marshall to advance to the semifinals of 1AAAA Section Tournament Wednesday, with senior outside hitter Teagan Timperley making her 1,000th career assist.
This follows the Oct. 14 weekend accomplishment by her teammate, sophomore setter Teagan Jaynes, who notched her 1,000th career assist at the Bachman Invitational.
The Raiders swept the Rockets with set scores of 25-16, 25-13 and 25-9. Northfield had 46 kills in the match, including 13 in the first set, 15 in the second and 18 in the third. They also had 61 digs, 44 set assists and 12 aces.
Teagan Jaynes led the team in set assists with 23, and Timperley had 17. Sydney Jaynes led the team in kills with 18. Sophomore outside hitter Hannan Koester had eight kills, Timperley had seven, sophomore Addison Ertz had six and senior middle hitter Annelise Larson had five.
Junior Lucy Larson led the team in digs with 17. Sydney Jaynes had 13 digs, Timperley had eight, Ertz had seven, Teagan Jaynes had six, Koester had five, Quin Parish had three and Maddie McDowell had two.
The Raiders advance to play No. 4 seed Rochester Mayo on Tuesday in Northfield.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.