Northfield volleyball players watch a shot fall un-returnable for a point against Rochester John Marshall Tuesday at the Raiders gym. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Northfield volleyball team earned a 3-0 win over Rochester John Marshall to advance to the semifinals of 1AAAA Section Tournament Wednesday, with senior outside hitter Teagan Timperley making her 1,000th career assist.

Raiders senior Sydney Jaynes jumps for a kill shot Tuesday against the Rockets. Northfield won 3-0, advancing to the semifinals of the 1AAAA Section Tournament 7 p.m. Tuesday  November 1, hosting Rochester Mayo. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

