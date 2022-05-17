It’s been a rough stretch for the Northfield baseball team.
Losing five straight into the May 12 doubleheader against Owatonna, the Raiders have found themselves struggling.
The Huskies kept Northfield looking for answers, handing two losses to the Raiders at Sechler Park.
Northfield fell 7-3 in game one and 10-1 in the second dip.
“We’ve ran up against some good teams, but we haven’t played real well,” said coach Mark Auge about the losing stretch.
Owatonna 7, Northfield 3
Game one versus the Huskies appeared to have the Raiders on the right path to victory, as Northfield sprung out to the 3-1 tally after two innings of play.
But Owatonna’s offense got rolling.
Scoring runs in the third and fourth innings off of Raiders’ starter Joey Malecha, the early lead had vanished.
During the losing stretch for Northfield, the later innings have not gone in its favor.
Owatonna kept that trend going, scoring two in the sixth and seventh to pick up the victory.
Malecha struck out 11 Huskies in his five innings of work, allowing three runs.
At the plate, Tate Journell and Malecha each knocked in a single RBI in the loss.
Owatonna 10, Northfield 1
Game two saw Owatonna open the game with a bang.
Hitting the three-run homer, the Huskies never looked back on the way to the 10-1 win.
“We misplayed a few balls and they made us pay,” said Auge, as the Raiders had five errors in the loss.
Spencer Mellgren took the loss for Northfield, allowing nine earned runs in his five innings.
Journell and Tyler Hughes both slashed two hits in the defeat.
The loss was the seventh in a row for the Raiders after a 4-5 start.
Struggling to crack the win column, there’s more than enough time to turn things around, said Auge.
“There’s time to turn this thing around. We got to keep getting better, we have to keep improving each week, each practice and each game. If we do that, We think we will be in pretty good shape going into sections.”
Northfield had the chance to start that flip on May 17, hosting Red Wing.
The Raiders next return to the field on May 19, as they will travel to Century.
