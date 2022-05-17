Taking on Owatonna in a pair of Big Nine tussles, the Northfield softball team split the doubleheader May 12 on the Huskies’ field.
The Raiders opened with a 12-6 win before falling in the second showing 11-7.
In the offensive-minded duo of games, the Raiders quickly started the scoring in the top of the first by a Megan Snyder sacrifice bunt to give Northfield the early 1-0 lead.
Owatonna came hard charging right back, scoring two runs via a two-run home run off Raiders’ pitcher Rylee Blandin to set the tone for the day.
Northfield took the message and answered with one of its own.
Snyder again was the spark. Smacking a big three-run double to left field, the Raiders surged back ahead. Northfield held a 6-2 lead by the time the third out was recorded in the top of the second.
With the Huskies sneaking back into the game at 6-5, the Raiders put a stop to the rally with three runs in the fifth and three more in the seventh to coast to the 12-6 victory.
Snyder finished with three RBIs, joined by Jaimi Triplett who had three RBIs of her own.
Blandin took the victory in the circle, while Courtney Graff came in and closed the game down with three innings and eight strikeouts.
Owatonna 11, Northfield 7
Game two continued the offensive showcase by both teams, as both teams broke out for three runs in the first inning.
With Northfield leading 5-4 into the bottom of the fifth, the Huskies broke out for five runs to seize control of the contest and secure the eventual four-run victory.
The rally’s damage was mostly done with two outs, as Owatonna scored four of the runs against Graff, one out away from ending the inning.
Plating two runs in the top of the sixth, via a Sammy Noreen double followed by a Snyder sac fly, Northfield was right back in the game at 9-7.
But the Huskies immediately answered with two of their own to again make it a four-run ball game, and that held to be the final margin.
Owatonna handed Northfield the loss, scoring 11 runs on six hits.
Ruby Holman paced the Raiders at the plate with four hits on the night.
Kasson-Mantorville 9, Northfield 3
The Raiders suffered a 9-3 non-conference loss on May 16, falling to Kasson-Mantorville on the road.
Sitting tied after one inning of play at two apiece, the KoMets scored the next seven runs to send Northfield to the defeat.
Graff took the loss in the circle, via her five innings, allowing nine runs while just three were earned.
Northfield had six errors in the contest.
The loss was the fifth in the last six games for the Raiders.
At 8-7, Northfield traveled to Red Wing May 17, looking to get back on track.