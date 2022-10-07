In a Homecoming game for the ages, Raider Nation celebrated early and ofter in a 41-0 Northfield win over Rochester Century Friday.
Raiders senior wideout/defensive Brayden Brakke took the opening kickoff 80 yards for a score to set the tone for Northfield.
Coach Brent Yule said Brakke is a good runner and got the team off to a good start, then never looked back. Senior running back Charlie Monaghan scored twice in the first half, including on a 13-yard run in the first quarter to make it 14-0, then on a 25-yard pass in the third quarter on a pass from junior quarterback Kamden Kaiser.
Monaghan said key blocks helped him on both plays.
Yule said the offense did a little of everything Friday night, including power runs and bootlegs, and the line did a good job up front, which supported and set up the offense for diverse play calling. He said he is proud of his coaching staff, the players and the program, and even the crowd that came out in support of Homecoming.
Coach Yule said the team played well and came out ready to play, even though with Homecoming this week he expected they could be distracted by extracurricular activities. But the "kids showed up and came out ready to play."
He was happy to get the ball to Dom Dimaggio for a change, noting he is usually involved in blocking. He said Dimaggio "found himself wide open a couple of time and did a good job" getting the ball, including an 11-yard scoring strike from Kaiser in the second quarter to put Northfield up 21-0, with a PAT kick by junior Stephen Kallestad. Kallestad hit five of six PATs on the night, the sixth failing after the snap went past the holder, after a 6-yard TD run by junior Cameron Mellgren in the third quarter, put the team up 41-0, for the final score.
Senior running back and linebacker, 6-foot, 200-pound Gabe Sawyer said he thought the team play well.
"We ran fast and hit hard" and had a good night rushing and passing, Sawyer said. "The defense played really well and the offense made key plays when we needed it."
Senior running back Charlie Monaghan said the team started off a lot better than they did last week. "We played well and we were selfless," Monaghan said. On his scoring run, he said running back Cam Mellgren got a great block and opened up the field for him, on the 13-yard TD run. And on the passing score, he said Dom Dimaggio threw a good block that freed him up for the 25-yard score.
He said the team goes to Mankato West next week, ranked second in the state, noting, "They don't know what's coming."
Junior wide receiver/linebacker Austin Koep scored on a 73-yard run in the second quarter to put the Raiders up 28-0, in his only carry of the game. It was the second of three TDs by Northfield in the second quarter. Monaghan's second TD put them up 35-0 to enter halftime.
They scored only once in the second half, on Mellgren's run, and kept the Panthers out of the end zone for the shutout.
Kaiser finished nine for 11 passing with two TDs. Koep led rushing with one tote for that 73-yard score. Kaiser had six carries for 54 yards. He also helped set up the final, short-field scoring drive with two defensive plays at the start of the third quarter. First, he had a tackle for a loss as the defense sequence forced a punt by the Panthers. Then on the punt play, Kaiser got a partial block on the punt, which went out of bounds, giving Northfield first and down on the Panthers 25-yard line.
Monaghan had eight carries for 48 yards and a score and also one catch for 25 yards and a score. Sophomore Owen Murphy had three carries for 46 yards and Mellgren finished with four carries for 11 yards and a score.
Junior wideout Jacob Geiger had three catches for 14 yards for the Raiders, and senior tight end/defensive lineman Dom DiMaggio had two catches for 18 yards and a score.
The Panthers were led on offense by junior QB Harrison Esau, who was 14 for 25 passing for 111 yards.
Sophomore Christopher Garcia-Lara had six catches for 47 yards for the Panthers. Senior Joshua Berg had three catches for 23 yards. Junior Jacob Wills had three catches for 10 yards, and junior Elijah Thompson had one catch for 18 yards.