Racing in a Big Nine triangular, the Northfield track teams placed second for girls and third for boys on May 3 at Mankato East.The Cougars clawed to first place for girls, while the Mayo boys ran away with the top spot.Helping Northfield girls to the second-place finish was a strong performance from the throwing unit, said coach Janet Smith."The throwing events led the way in personal records on the day. Between the shot put and discus, there were 11 personal best marks set," she said.Shelby Svien took first in shot put, with a throw of 36-07.5 while Inga Johnson was not far behind, with a season best throw of 32-08 to come in third.Also standing out in the discus, Svien again reached first place, as Johnson secured fourth. The pair tossed to 135-2.5 and 88-6 respectively.Elsewhere in the meet, Jayna Janssen raced to a 13.62 in the 100-meter to take first in the event.As for the Raider boys, the squad was battling with some injuries."Tuesday night's (May 3) meet required a real team effort with several Raiders out of the lineup, due to injury," said coach Tyler Balow.Short-staffed, Northfield relied on multiple performances by proven athletes.Austin Jax leaped to first place in the triple jump at 42-08.75, while the senior also earned third and fourth places in the 200m and long jump.Northfield junior Riley Brecken ran away with first place in the 1,600m, finishing six-seconds ahead of the next finisher, sprinting to a 4:49.35.Enjoying the rest of the week off to prepare, the Raiders were next tasked with the highly competitive Section 1AAA True Team meet.Featuring some of the best teams in southern Minnesota, the Raiders looked to hold their own, as the meet was set to take place May 10.Lakeville South High School hosted.