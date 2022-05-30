Riding into the Big Nine Conference Championship on May 26, hosted by Red Wing, the Raider boys and girls programs looked to hold their own against what is the stacked competition that the rivals have to offer.
Northfield accomplished that and more as the boys raced to their best finish since 2012 via a bronze placement along the ladies earning sixth in the 12-team meet.
Coach Tyler Balow felt pleased by the showing his team poured in.
“The Raider boys track and field team had an outstanding performance at the Big Nine Conference championship meet in Red Wing.”
A pair of Jax helped the Raiders ride to the finish.
Austin and Devin Jax both leaped to medals via their days at the track.
Devin Jax stood above the rest after a high jump of 6-06 earned the senior the conference title.
Austin Jax fell just short of joining Devin, reaching 42-08 in triple jump to place him as the runner up in the event.
Jax also placed third in the high jump at 6-02.
The showings gave the Jaxs All-Conference honors.
Three other Raiders earned All-Conference.
Collin Graff was conference runner up in the 300-meter hurdles (40.55 seconds) and took third in both the 110-meter hurdles (15.39) and long jump (21-03).
Brecken Riley ran a 4:36.83 in the 1600m to earn conference runner up and Toby Grawe was third in the discus with a personal record throw of 148-05 to round out the All-Conference showings by Northfield.
Honorable mentions to the award had Nathan Amundson at 4th in the 1600m via a 4:38.83.
Northfield secures sixth
The young Raider rode a good mix of talent to place in the top half of the conference.
“Our lineup consisted of 28 athletes, of which 17 were ninth and 10th graders. We relied on our veterans for our “big points” but our underclassman chipped away snagging top nine finishes to help the team score in 12 out of 18 events,” said coach Janet Smith.
Scoring those big points had two seniors as the culprits in Shelby Svein and Clara Lippert.
Svein broke her own school record in the discus to grab gold at 140-10 along with also tossing her way to second in the shot put (37-00.05).
Lippert raced to second in the 400m at a sub-minute time of 59.33.
Both earned All-Conference honors after the standout efforts.
Lippert also placed fifth in the 100m hurdles (13.12), joined by Emily Beaham in the 300m hurdles (48.82) and Claire Casson in the 1,600m (5:34.41) for top five finishes.
Sections
Moving on from the Big Nine Conference Championships, the postseason continues for the Raiders with the Section 1AAA meet on June 2.
Northfield will travel to Lakeville South with possible state berths on the line.