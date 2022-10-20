Northfield football reclaimed the Cannon Trophy after a two-year hiatus in a short-field fiesta that had the visiting Falcons saying "no mas."
Facing a team short of personnel and depleted by injuries, Northfield earned back the Cannon Trophy from the Faribault Falcons in a 41-12 win Wednesday to close out the regular season, but more importantly sealed a No. 3 seed and home-field advantage to start Section playoffs.
Coach Brent Yule said the Raiders played pretty well defensively. The special teams, meanwhile, got a couple punt blocks in the first half, providing good field position, with the offense turning those opportunities into scores.
Yule said the offense came out and ran the ball well, played efficiently and executed well, while the defense came out and made big plays to help set up the offense.
He said quarterback Kamden Kaiser was playing well on both sides. That included an interception on defense early in the third quarter that gave Northfield the ball on the Faribault 16-yard line, which led to another efficient drive and score.
The Falcons offense sputtered in the early going, and special teams wasn't living up to its specialty. Northfield capitalized.
The Falcons started the game kicking off and gave up a big return by Raiders junior Jacob Geiger to the Falcons' 30-yard line.
Raiders special teams also blocked two punts in the first half and Northfield senior running back Charlie Monaghan score three of the Raiders' four TDs in the first half, including a 3-yard run for the first score of the game. Monaghan added another score on a 4-yard reception from Kaiser in the first quarter and also had a 14-yard run in the second quarter.
Kaiser ran in a score in the second quarter, and junior kicker Stephen Kallestad made all four PATs for a 28-0 Raiders lead at the half.
Faribault took the kickoff to start the second half but gave up another short field, when Kaiser, playing in the defensive secondary, picked off a pass by Faribault sophomore quarterback Madden Paul, setting up a Raiders first down on the Falcons' 16-yard line. Faribault lost senior QB Ian Ehlers two weeks ago, likely for the season at quarterback, but Ehlers could return on defense.
Northfield turned the short drive into a score with a 2-yard run by senior running back Andrew Block, and Kallestad's kick made it 35-0.
Faribault got its first scoring drive of the game with strong runs by sophomore running back Braden Schulz, who finished the game with 21 carries for 45 yards, and the Falcons' first score, a 7-yard run up the middle. The two-point conversion pass attempt failed, making the score 35-6, which stood to the end of the third quarter.
Northfield made its final TD in the fourth quarter, with some brotherly love. Sophomore quarterback Seth Thompson connected on a pass to his big brother, senior tight end Nolan Thompson in the end zone from 7 yards out, with the extra point run no good, making it 41-7 Raiders.
Faribault got its ground game going with a long scoring run for their last score of the game, when junior running back Isaac Yetzer, swinging from the left side, took a handoff across the back of the offensive line, turned the corner and ran untouched for a 46-yard touchdown along the right sideline. The two-point conversion pass failed to make the final score 41-12, Raiders.
Seth Thompson led the passing game connecting on three of three passes for 42 yards and a score. Kaiser completed three of four passes for 15 yards and a score and had five runs for 29 yards and one TD. Block had two catches for 21 yards.
Monaghan led rushing with seven carries for 52 yards and two TDs. Block had nine carries for 45 yards, sophomore Owen Murphy had eight carries for 36 yards, junior Cameron Mellgren had seven carries for 31 yards and senior Joel Oroko had two carries for 17 yards.
Yetzer finished with five carries for 64 yards and a score for Faribault, Schulz had 21 carries for 45 yards and a score and D'Shaun Davis had five carries for 12 yards, and connected on two of three passes for 15 yards. Paul finished with one for five passing for 25 yards and one interception.
After two years, the Falcons at game's end relinquished custody of the Cannon Trophy, which was carried to the field and handed over the fence to the Northfield players, whose senior stood for photos with coach Brent Yule at midfield. Yule said the wooden Cannon Trophy has been around for quite awhile and the Raiders had lost it for a couple of years, and now they've got it back.
He said the win also gives the Raiders a No. 3 seeding in the 1AAAAA Section Tournament meaning they play their first game at home, he said, likely against Rochester John Marshall.
"I'm really proud of how the team came together this year and supported each other and played some good football," he said. "We will be back here Tuesday."
The Minnesota State High School League posted seedings for section tourneys and showed Northfield at No. 3 paired up with Rochester John Marshall, playing at Memorial Field, with the winner to face No. 2 seed Owatonna on Saturday, October 29 in Owatonna. The other side of the bracket gives the bye to No. 1 see Rochester Mayo, who awaits the winner of Tuesday's No. 5 seed Austin playing at No. 4 Rochester Century.