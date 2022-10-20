DSC_7507.JPG

The Raiders bring the Cannon Trophy onto the field after time expires in their game against the Falcons Wednesday at Memorial Field in Northfield. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Northfield football reclaimed the Cannon Trophy after a two-year hiatus in a short-field fiesta that had the visiting Falcons saying "no mas."

DSC_7485.JPG

No. 43 Seth Riley runs the ball for the Raiders Wednesday against Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
DSC_7487.JPG

No. 43 Seth Riley carries the ball for the Raiders Wednesday against the Falcons. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
DSC_7312.JPG

No. 23 Andrew Block runs the ball for the Raiders Wednesday in Northfield. Block finished with nine carries for 45 yards and a touchdown against Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
DSC_7336.JPG

Raiders sophomore quarterback Seth Thompson passes for a touchdown Wednesday against Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
DSC_7341.JPG

Northfield senior tight end Nolan Thompson scores on a 7-yard pass from his brother, Seth Thompson Wednesday against Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
DSC_7508.JPG

The Raiders bring back the Cannon Trophy. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
DSC_7511.JPG

Northfield secures the Cannon Trophy, circa 2022. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
DSC_7572.JPG

Northfield coach Brent Yule holds the Cannon Trophy with the 2022 Raiders seniors after a 41-12 win over Faribault secured the team the rights to the trophy for the next year. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments