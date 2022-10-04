Northfield Raiders girls tennis competed at the Big 9 Conference Tournament Saturday in Rochester, paced by a second place finish in No. 1 doubles by seniors Gabbi Grant and Courtney Graff, a third place win at No. 4 singles by senior Lucy Boland and a third place finish at No. 3 doubles by juniors Grace LaCanne and Meha Hnatyszyn.
Northfield girls tennis coach Beth LaCanne said the Raiders had 12 varsity players who started the day at four different outdoor sites Saturday in Rochester and eventually ended the day at a fifth site, as they got rained out and had to move indoors to the Rochester Athletic Club.
At No. 1 singles, senior Marie Labenski had a great first match. "She beat the No. 1 player from Austin who she'd lost to earlier in the season, so she was really happy to get that win," LaCanne said. Labenski was then eliminated in the winner's bracket.
At No. 2 singles, senior Maya Deschamp played really well in her first match and she also played an opponent in her second match that she'd lost to earlier in the season, LaCanne said. This time she went to three sets, ultimately losing in a third set tiebreaker, but she was really pleased with her match.
At No. 3 singles, senior Izzy Balvin also had a couple of good matches, winning her first and then losing a close one to Winona in her second match of the day.
At No. 4 singles, senior Lucy Boland was seeded high enough to have a bye for her first round. Then she went on to play Winona, who she beat in three sets. Boland lost her next match which put her into the bracket to play for third place.
"She had just started that match when it started raining so we had to move indoors to the RAC," LaCanne said. "She finished the match there, another three-set match which unfortunately she lost in a tie-breaker. She's such a tough competitor and she played her very best but just fell short and ended up in fourth place."
At No. 1 doubles, seniors Gabbi Grant and Courtney Graff only lost one Conference match this season, to Rochester Mayo. So they were the second seeded team, and therefore had a bye for their first round, then went on to dominate Austin and Rochester John Marshall.
They played Mayo in the final Championship Match. They lost the first set 6-2 and really played their best and raised their level to win that second set 6-2. They went to a third set tiebreaker which was close the entire time, but unfortunately Northfield ended up short, losing the tiebreaker at 7-10.
"Like some of our singles players," LaCanne said, "they also improved their score compared to the first time they played that team during the regular season. Gabbi and Courtney ended in second place with a medal."
At No. 2 doubles, seniors Natalia Rasmussen and Alison Huang lost their first match and then went into the consolation bracket. They went on to win their next two matches to ultimately win the consolation. Huang and Rasmussen lost to Red Wing in the first round and then rebounded to beat Faribault 8-0, and then beat Mankato East 9-7 in a huge comeback.
"In their consolation final match they were down 7-1 and had an unbelievable comeback to win 9-7," LaCanne said. "They ended the day as consolation champs."
Also, all of the consolation matches were played as one 8-game pro set, where the winner must win by two points.
At No. 3 doubles, juniors Grace LaCanne and Meha Hnatyszyn were also seeded and had a bye for their first round. They beat Red Wing in the second round but then lost to Mayo in the third, putting them into the bracket playing for third place. This match was rained out so they completed their match indoors at the RAC.
"Grace and Meha have improved so much and played the best they've played all season in this third place match, which they won over Winona, earning the third place medal," LaCanne said.
At No. 4 doubles, juniors Cora McBroom and Lauren Holz played some exhibition matches. They beat Red W,ing, lost to Mayo and ended the day with a win over Mankato East.