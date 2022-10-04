Meha Hnatyszyn (4S).JPG

Raiders junior Meha Hnatyszyn competes in No. 2 singles earlier in the season. On Saturday, Hnatyszyn and junior Grace LaCanne won a third place medal in No. 3 doubles at the Big Nine Conference Tournament in Rochester. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Northfield Raiders girls tennis competed at the Big 9 Conference Tournament Saturday in Rochester, paced by a second place finish in No. 1 doubles by seniors Gabbi Grant and Courtney Graff, a third place win at No. 4 singles by senior Lucy Boland and a third place finish at No. 3 doubles by juniors Grace LaCanne and Meha Hnatyszyn.

Alison Huang and Grace LaCanne (3D).JPG

Raiders Alison Huang, left, and Grace LaCanne compete in No. 3 doubles earlier in the season. On Saturday, Huang paired with Natalia Rasmussen in No. 2 doubles, and won the consolation championship at the Conference tournament. Huang paired in No. 3 doubles with Meha Hnatyszyn and took the third place medal.

