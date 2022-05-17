spotlight Raiders knock off Farmington to open section play By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email May 17, 2022 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The postseason is here for the Northfield boys tennis team.Competing in the Big Nine Conference tournament over the weekend, the Raiders wasted no time after that diving into the Section 1AA Team Tournament on May 16. The Northfield boys tennis team opened the Section 1AA Team Tournament with a 6-1 win over Farmington on May 16. (Michael Pappas/southernminn.com) Earning the seventh-seed into the postseason tournament, Northfield was tasked with hosting the 10th-seeded Farmington Tigers on May 16 on the Raiders’ courts.Northfield did not allow the Tigers to pull off the upset by handling business with a 6-1 victory over Farmington.The Raiders rode a strong group effort by the singles players to victory.Northfeild’s Anthony Amys-Roe, Owen Wheeler and Joe Grant all won in two sets, only dropping five games between the trio.Completing the sweep by the singles player was the Raiders’ Blake Simon.Simon opened with a 6-3 first set victory before his Farmington foe answered with a tight 7-5 frame to send the match to a tiebreaker.In the do-or-die race to 10 points, Simon reached the double digit mark first at 10-6 to take the match.The doubles pairings featured only two set matches.No. 1 duo Tate Sand and Parker Sneary won 6-2 and 6-3 sets to take the point while Reuben Menk and Errol Lenzen also won in straight sets at the No. 3 match.With the win, Northfield’s team season continued while the Tigers were sent home.Up next for the Raiders was a much tougher test.Waiting the next day to take on Northfield had second-seeded Rochester Century geared up to try to end the Raiders’ season.Northfield and Century battled on May 17 at the Rochester Athletic Club.The match was the second time the two teams met this season with the Panthers holding a 7-0 win from April 9.Big Nine tournamentThe Raiders traveled to Rochester on May 14 to battle against the rest of the conference.Amys-Roe, Grant each won their opening singles match before bowing out of the tournament.Doubles saw Tate Sand and Parker Sneary win their first game as well before losing in the following round to knock them out of the bracket. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Northfield biker injured in crash with car on Highway 3 Teen allegedly caught with gun, drugs St. Olaf stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder Tow truck operators injured in hit-and-run A. W. Norton home receives historic local preservation designation Upcoming Events May 18 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, May 18, 2022 May 18 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, May 18, 2022 May 19 Northfield Rotary Club Thu, May 19, 2022 May 20 Unity on Division Fri, May 20, 2022 May 21 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, May 21, 2022 Submit an Event