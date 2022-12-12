The Northfield High School gymnastic team opened its 2022-23 season on Dec. 9 with a top finish at the Red Wing triangular meet held at the Red Wing TNT Gymnastics Club.
The Raiders scored a team total of 126.425 points to win the competition, while the host Wingers placed second with 118.625 points and Faribault was third with 52.225 points.
In the All-Around scoring, Northfield’s Alison Malecha gained first place honors with a score of 32.525, while Red Wing’s Chloe Fox was second at 31.975. The Raiders’ finished off the top four spots with a third place from Larisa Dominguez (31.600) and a fourth place by Erika Nesseth (31.025).
Faribault’s top All-Around placer was Morgan Borchert in sixth place with a score of 28.550. Other top 10 placers in the All-Around included Northfield’s Bella Pressnall (7th — 24.400) and Faribault’s Katelyn Dwyer (8th — 23.675).
In the vault competition, Pressnall topped the charts for Northfield with a second place finish at 8.900 and teammate Kylie Koktavy was third at 8.700. Nesseth and Malecha placed fifth in the vault with scores of 8.575. Faribault’s top placer was Borchert in ninth place with 8.375 points.
The Raiders took the top two places in the bars as Nesseth won the event with a score of 8.225 and Malecha was second at 8.150. Dominguez rounded out the top four in the event with a score of 8.025. Once again, Borchert led Faribault with a seventh place finish in the bar at 6.525.
On the balance beam, Malecha placed second for NHS with a score of 7.425 and Pressnall was fourth in the event at 7.050. Northfield’s Dominguez added a fifth place finish on the bars at 7.000 and Borchest was the Falcons’ top finisher in sixth place at 6.750.
Pressnall led the floor competition for the Raiders with a first place ending with 8.450 points. Malecha placed third in the event with a score of 8.375. Of note, NHS athletes claimed five of the top six spots in the floor exercise as Dominguez was fourth at 8.150, Nesseth was fifth at 8.025 and Koktavy placed sixth with a score of 7.625. Borchert was Faribault top floor performer with an eighth place score of 6.900.
Northfield will return to action on Friday, Dec. 16 with a home meet featuring Rochester teams from Century, Marshall and Mayo. Faribault will also host a triangle meet on Friday. Dec. 16.
Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.
