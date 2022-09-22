Northfield girls soccer shut out the Packers 5-0 Tuesday, Sept 20 at Austin in a game of firsts for the Raiders.
Northfield won its first game and first conference match of the season and its goalkeeper got her first shutout of the season.
Northfield goal scoring included two scored by junior Anni Quass and one goal each by sophomore Kate Hubers, senior Regan Childress and senior Lucy Rand.
"Graycie Freyberg was in net as goalkeeper and posted her first shutout of the season with seven saves," Northfield coach Blake Kane said. "Gracie is currently second in the entire state with 142 saves on the season."
"This was a particularly good win because we were without a few of our key players due to illness," Kane said. "Both Leta Prestemon and Alannah Clarey, who are mainstays on defense, were not able to play."
Kane said the "team responded well to the adversity as they have all year and we were able to record our first victory of the season."
Kane said Hubers continued her "sensational run on defense" and the team "relied heavily on the steady presence of (junior) Amelia Rosenhamer in the central back spot."
Kane said "Quass was excellent on the attacking end and her second goal in particular was an outstanding strike."
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.