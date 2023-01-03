The No. 16 ranked Northfield High School girls hockey team enjoyed a successful holiday break, posting a perfect 3-0 record at the recent Schmitz Holiday Classic tournament held in Farmington Dec. 28-30.
The Raiders (10-4, 4-0 Big 9) opened the tournament on Dec. 28 with a 5-3 victory over East Ridge, a team which received votes in this week’s Class AA rankings.
Northfield’s Emerson Garlie scored the game’s first goal at 3:46 of the first period before East Ridge tied it at 1-1 later in the period.
Northfield gained the game’s upper hand thanks to two more goals by Garlie in the second period. She scored an even strength goal at 11:37 of the second and claimed the hat trick with a short handed goal at 15:02. The Raider’s Alya Puppe then posted the eventual game winner at 16:28 of the second period on another shorthanded goal that was assisted by Mia Miller.
East Ridge narrowed the gap with a pair of goals to start the third period before Puppe iced the contest with the team’s third shorthanded goal of the day at 15:32 of the third.
In the game, East Ridge outshot the Raiders 40-36 as Northfield was 0-of-5 on the power play. Macy Mueller had 37 saves for Northfield in the game and all three of the goals scored by East Ridge came on the power play.
In play against host Farmington High School, the Raiders notched a 2-0 win on Dec. 29. After a scoreless first period, Northfield lit the lamp for the eventual game winner with a goal at 4:40 of the second period by Emma Peroutka. Garlie and Puppe had assists on the play for NHS.
In the third period, Tove Sorensen scored Northfield’s second goal of the game with assists from Isabelle Stephes and Eloise DeBus.
Mueller was on her game in the contest with 33 saves while claiming her fifth shutout of the 2022-23 season. Of note, Mueller currently owns a 1.64 goals against average and a .929 save rate this year.
To cap the tournament, Northfield scored a 4-1 win over Eastview on Dec. 30. Eastview also received votes in this week’s Class AA rankings.
Puppe led the offensive charge against Eastview with two goals and two assists, including the first goal of the game at 9:15 of the first period with an assist from Keira Hauskins. Puppe then added the unassisted game winner at 12:31 of the first period.
Eastview replied with a goal at 13:15 of the first by Meghan Keating before Northfield’s Garlie scored at 16:45 of the second period with assists from Peroutka and Puppe to make it 3-1. In the final period, Grace McGoshen scored an empty net goal at 16:45 with a solo assist from Puppe to make the final 4-1. On the season, Puppe now has 24 goals and 15 assists, while McCoshen ranks second on the team with 24 points and lead the club with 18 assists.
Northfield was 2-of-2 on the penalty kill and 0-of-5 on the power play in the contest. The Raiders also outshot Eastview 33-19 in the game as Mueller had 18 saves in net for Northfield.
Northfield will continue its 2022-23 season on Thursday, Jan. 5 with a home against against Rochester Century at 7:15 p.m. On Saturday, Jan. 7, Northfield will then host Orono at 2:00 p.m. Orono is currently ranked #5 in this week’s Class A state rankings.