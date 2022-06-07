Advancing to keep its season alive, the Northfield softball team got a chance to even the score against Lakeville North in the Section 1AAAA playoffs, as the two squared off on May 31 in Austin’s Todd Park.
The fourth-seeded Raiders were dropped to the elimination bracket by the fifth-seeded Panthers after a 2-0 loss on May 24.
Using a pair of clutch performances by Rylee Blandin in the circle and Lucy Menssen at the plate, the Raiders got revenge for the loss, winning 4-3 in the nine inning marathon.
Blandin struck out 21 Panthers to earn the victory while Menssen hit the walk-off homerun for the victory.
The starting pitcher in Blandin got her big day for Northfield going right away, striking out the side in the first and second innings, keeping the game scoreless into the Raiders’ half of the second.
Hitting safely just once in the first meeting against Lakeville North and pitcher Nora Brandt, Northfield surpassed that in the second inning alone. A single by Kate Balster followed by a sacrifice bunt by Leah Enedy set up Olivia Hohrman with the run-scoring chance. Hohrman came through, knocking a line drive to right field, giving the Raiders the 1-0 lead.
That score held into the top of the sixth as both pitchers stifled the offensives.
A solo home run to left field by the Panthers off of Blandin tied the game at one apiece.
Again answering with scoreless seventh innings by both pitchers, extra innings were needed to decide the winner.
Lakeville North then put some pressure on the Northfield offense to answer after taking the 3-1 lead.
The Raiders cut the lead to one after another Hohrman run scoring single but still needed the game-tying knock. Down to its last out, Northfield’s Ruby Holman came through clutch to tie the game on a hit to left field, requiring another inning still to decide the game.
Blandin bounced back to her form from earlier in the contest to pitch a shutout top of the ninth.
Tied at 3-3, Menssen stepped into the box.
The junior wasted no time to send Northfield past the Panthers as she jumped on her first offering from Brandt for the walk-off home run to right field.
Menssen’s shot was her second hit of the afternoon. Balster, Hohrman joined the junior with two hits at the plate as well.
Blandin threw 130 pitches in the contest, allowing just five hits and one earned run.
The victory set up a game for in the elimination bracket championship versus Farmington a moment later.
Farmington 5, Northfield 4
Top seed of the bracket in the Tigers was the next test for Northfield. Scoring three runs in the bottom of the third, Farmington held on to take the contest 5-4.
The game started with a bang for Northfield as it greeted its opponent with two runs in the top of first. Megan Snyder and Balster picked up the RBIs in the inning.
Farmington answered right back in the bottom of the first off of Courtney Graff to tie the game.
Northfield again jumped back in front in the third inning after another Balster RBI.
The Tigers again retorted.
Chasing Graff, Farmington added three runs in the inning, before Blandin stopped the rally.
A home run by Jordyn Naumann in the fifth made it a one run game but Farmington held tight to take the ball game.
Graff suffered the loss in the game after her two and two thirds innings of work, allowing five runs, three earned.
Naumann’s two hits led the day for Northfield.
The Raiders finished the year with an 14-11 record overall.
Lakeville South claimed the Section 1AAAA title after knocking off Farmington two days later.
Northfield’s loss brought an end to the careers of Sammy Noreen, Balster and Snyder.