The Northfield Ice Arena will be adding another championship banner to its rafters as the No. 8 Northfield High School boys hockey team claimed the 2022-23 Big 9 Conference championship with a pair of league wins over the last week.

brayden olsen 2023

Northfield’s Brayden Olsen battles for position in the slot against Mankato West. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
kam kaiser 2023

Northfield’s Kam Kaiser watches as one of his three goals goes into the net against Mankato West. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
andrew winter 2023

Northfield’s Andrew Winter in action against Mankato West. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
bridger riley 2023

Bridger Riley fires a shot on net against Mankato West. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
keaton walock 2023

Northfield goalie Keaton Walock leads the state this season with nine shutouts. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
walock and fossum 2023

Goalie Keaton Walock and Mike Fossum (2) savor the Raiders’ 8-1 win win over Mankato West. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
griffin kennelly 2023

Northfield’s Griffin Kennelly. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments