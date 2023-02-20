The Northfield Ice Arena will be adding another championship banner to its rafters as the No. 8 Northfield High School boys hockey team claimed the 2022-23 Big 9 Conference championship with a pair of league wins over the last week.
The Raiders kicked off the week on Thursday, Feb. 16 with a 9-0 win at Austin and then clinched the outright title with a decisive 8-1 win at home against Big 9 foe Mankato West. The two victories placed Northfield on top of the league standings with a 14-3 conference record (20-5 overall) and 38 conference points.
Northfield edged Rochester Century in the final standings by two points as the Panthers placed second with a 12-4 record and 36 points. Rochester Mayo (35 points) and Owatonna (29 points) rounded out the league’s top four spots this season.
Northfield has now won four conference titles in the Big 9, which includes league crowns in 2021-22, 2016-17 and 2015-16. The Raiders also won a Missota Conference title in 1986-87 along with CMHL titles in 1978-79 and 1977-78.
With titles hopes on the line, the Raiders left little room for doubt during the first period against Mankato West. Northfield outshot their opponents 18-7 in the first period as Jake Geiger scored a first period hat trick to power the Raiders to a 4-0 lead.
Geiger opened the attack with a power play marker at 2:39 of the first period with assists going to Cayden Monson and Kam Kaiser. Brayden Olsen then added the eventual game winner at 10:59 of the first period with an even strength goal on a solo assist from Andrew Winter.
Geiger then notched his second goal of the evening at 12:41 of the first with an assist from Kaiser and completed his hat trick at 16:17 of the first with assists on the goal from Bridger Riley and Winter.
Kaiser started work on his hat trick in the second period with a goal at 9:04 with help from Riley. In the final period, Kaiser added a short handed goal and a power play goal to earn the Raiders’ second hat trick of the evening and make the lead 7-0. To finish the Northfield scoring, Olsen capped it at 8-0 with a power play goal at 9:00 of the third. The lone blemish on the evening was a Mankato West goal at 13:50 by Sean King that made the final 8-1.
“I wasn’t super thrilled with the way we played today but we got through it,” Northfield coach Mike Luckraft said. “A conference championship was on the line, and a goal at the start of the year was to be the outright conference champion, so we were able to realize that goal.”
He added, “Going forward, the goal we had really set was to make the (state) tournament. Conference championships are important, but the state tournament is where we are going and that’s our focus.”
Northfield dominated Mankato West on the stat sheet as it held a 41-20 margin in shots. On special teams, Northfield was 3-of-4 on the power play and 3-of-3 on the penalty kill. Goalie Keaton Walock just missed on his shutout but he was solid as usual during the contest with 19 saves to his credit.
Down the stretch this winter, Northfield has been red hot as the Raiders have won 10 of its last 11 games - including its last five games. Northfield has also outscored its opponents 69-12 during that run of games since Jan. 19.
“We’ve been a good second half team and guys have been more disciplined over the last month, which has been important,” Luckraft said. “We haven’t taken unnecessary penalties, which can upset games. Obviously our power play has been a big asset for us and it was tonight with four goals on the power play…because winning the special teams battle is really important in high school hockey.
“Going into the playoffs, things tend to tighten as those games become more critical, you have to be very aware that there are no individuals and everyone shares the puck, plays as a team, move the puck like you always do and make smart plays with the puck…and that is what is going to make a difference when you get down to those playoff games.”
The game at Austin was another offensive showpiece for the Raiders as they notched 57 shots on goal in the 9-0 win. Winter scored the game winner at 12:31 of the first period with assists from Will Cashin and Cullen Merritt. Just nine second later, Cashin scored the game’s second goal on the power play to make it 2-0.
In the second period, Kaiser scored a power play goal at 1:00 and then replied with his second goal of the evening at 1:30 before Cashin concluded the period with another tally at 4:08 to make it 5-0.
In the final period, Northfield continued to pour it on with a third goal by Kaiser along with consecutive goals by Geiger, Winter and Monson to make the final 9-0. In the game, Kaiser finished with three goals and two assists, while Cashin (2g/2a), Geiger (1g/3a) and Winter (2g2a) all added four points. Of note, Zach Paquette carded his first point of the season with an assist on Monson’s third period goal.
NHS was 2-of-3 on the power play and 1-of-1 on the penalty kill against Austin. Walock was the goalie of record for Northfield with four saves and the shutout.
The No. 1 seeded Raiders will open single elimination Section 1A tournament play on Thursday, Feb. 23 with a 7 p.m. game at the Northfield Ice Arena against the winner of No. 8 seed Rochester Lourdes and No. 9 seed Waseca on Tuesday, Feb. 21. In the lower half of the bracket, No. 5 seed LaCrescent-Hokah will play at No. 4 seed Dodge County on Thursday, Feb. 23.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 7 seed Faribault will open play against No. 10 Austin, and No. 6 Winona/Cotter will battle No. 11 Red Wing on Feb. 21. No. 2 seed New Prague will then host the winner of the Faribault/Austin game, and No. 3 seed Albert Lea will play the winner of the Winona/Red Wing game on Feb. 23.
The semifinal games in the section tournament will then be played at the Rochester Rec Center on Saturday, Feb. 25 and the championship game will then take place on March 1 at the Rochester Rec Center.
“We are going to compete as hard as we can and hopefully the things we’ve learned and worked on all year long with come to fruition in those big moments in the playoffs and we will be able to navigate through them…it’s going to be a battle for sure,” Luckraft said.
Northfield Notes:
Keaton Walock posted his ninth shutout of the season in the win at Austin. He leads all goalies in the state with nine shutouts in 2022-23. He ranks second in the state with 20 wins (20-4 overall) and seventh in the state with a 1.38 GAA. “Keaton is obviously a big part of our success and he has played well all year. It is nice to have him in the nets,” Luckraft said.
Kam Kaiser ranks ninth in the state with 38 goals and leads the team with 60 points this year. Of note, Kaiser has five hat tricks this season for the Raiders.
Cayden Monson leads Northfield with 32 assists this season and is third on the team with 48 points, while Geiger is second on the team with 52 points (21g/31a).
Northfield has outscored its opponents 133-39 in 2022-23.