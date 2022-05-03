Raiders fall short against Zephyrs By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email May 3, 2022 May 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Entering into the boys lacrosse clash on May 2, the Northfield boys would be in for a big test. Northfield's Spencer Klotz was able to score two goals in a 10-6 loss against Mahtomedi on May 2 on the Raiders' field. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com) Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com Coming to town were the Mahtomedi Zephyrs, a perennial state power on the turf, as they looked to hand the Raiders their first loss of the season in a square off on the Raiders’ field.“We knew they would be a great team coming in,” said Northfield coach Jeff Wright.Fitting their billing as the tough opponent, the Zephyrs were able to pull away late, handing the Raiders their first loss of the season by a 10-6 score.Seeing his team fall, Wright noted there was some room for improvement in the Raiders’ play versus Mahtomedi.“We didn’t play our best game. We made a lot of mental mistakes,” he said.That did not appear to be the case early in the contest, with both teams trading goals to send the two tied at three into the second quarter.From there, the Zephyrs’ defense started to lock in.Holding the Raiders to just a single goal in the second quarter, Mahtomedi built a two-goal lead into the halftime break.Helping the Zephyrs limit possession and chances to score by their opponent was a strong showing inside the face-off as Mahtomedi only lost a single battle in the circle on the night.Looking to creep back in the game, the third quarter saw more of the same for Northfield.Fighting in the low-scoring affair, the teams both scored only once in the frame to enter into the fourth quarter with Northfield needed to overcome to two-goal deficit to stay undefeated.Into the fourth, Mahtomedi’s defense continued to slow Northfield, as the visitors held on to the 10-6 victory.The Raiders’ Spencer Klotz, Blake Foster and Matthew Bell each tallied two goals in the defeat.Defensively, senior goalie Nolan Nagy kept Northfield within striking distance for a majority of the game, making 17 saves in the contest.The loss dropped the Raiders to 5-1 on the year while the Zephyrs moved to 4-2.Though taking the loss, the defeat might provide dividends down the stretch believes Wright. “For our growth, a loss to a really good team might be a good thing.”Aiming to bounce back from the first setback, the Raiders next host Century on May 6.The game was also senior night for Northfield. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mahtomedi Zephyrs Northfield Sport Jeff Wright Defeat Goal Raider Team Matthew Bell Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now St. Olaf stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder Former NHS baseball player Ethan Lanthier Outstanding Northfield High School athlete Lanthier transitions to college ball Plan for Archer House redevelopment currently involves 3 phases Post employees volunteer in effort to combat local food insecurity Upcoming Events May 4 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, May 4, 2022 May 4 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, May 4, 2022 May 6 Unity on Division Fri, May 6, 2022 May 7 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, May 7, 2022 May 8 Living Alone: Walking Together Sun, May 8, 2022 Submit an Event