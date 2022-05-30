The Northfield baseball team is well underway with its postseason.
Diving into the Section 1AAA baseball playoffs, the fifth-seeded Raiders geared up to face the fourth-seeded Stewartville Tigers on May 28. What unfolded for the two teams was an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel.
Scoring just three runs between the two teams, Stewartville clawed past the Raiders by a 2-1 score, sending Northfield to the elimination bracket.
Joey Malecha received the call to start the playoff game for Northfield.
After going scoreless in the top of the first, Malecha answered with a shutout inning of his own, keeping the game knotted at 0-0 after one.
It wasn’t until the top of the third inning when Northfield broke out for the first run of the game.
A hit by pitch, followed by a double by Tate Journell set the Raiders up to take the lead.
Coledon Rataj came through for Northfield on a line drive to right field to give his team the 1-0 lead.
Still with runners on first and third in the inning and a single out, Northfield could not do any further damage, keeping the game at 1-0.
The teams headed to the bottom of the fourth still at that margin.
Stewartville then had its chance to pounce.
A single, sacrifice bunt and another single had runners on first and third against Malecha.
A passed ball followed by an RBI-single quickly turned the 1-0 lead into a 2-1 disadvantage for Northfield.
The Raiders could not find the answer from the inning.
Still trailing 2-1 into the top of the seventh, a perfect inning by the Tigers handed Northfield the defeat.
Malecha took the tough-luck loss in the complete game on two runs, one earned and nine strikeouts. Rataj paced the Raiders with two hits and the RBI.
Suffering the loss, Northfield’s back is now against the wall as another defeat will end the Raiders’ season.
A visit by the Austin Packers on May 31 represented the chance to keep the year alive for Northfield. The Raiders hosted the Big Nine foe at Sechler Park.
