The Northfield Raiders varsity girls tennis team swept the doubles matches of the second round of the section tournament Thursday, but dropped the singles matches to fall 4-3 to a strong Winhawks team at Winona.
The team now prepares for the individual section tournament set for Friday at Rochester Athletic Club.
Northfield tennis coach Beth LaCanne said, "unfortunately we lost a close one" at the team section quarterfinal meet.
"We swept doubles again, but we didn’t get any singles wins," LaCanne said. "Winona was just too strong for us."
At No. 3 singles, Winona senior Julia Reeck defeated Northfield senior Lucy Bolland 6-3, 7-3. And at No. 4 singles, Winona senior Jaida Odualh defeated Northfield junior Cora McBroom 6-4, 6-3.
At No. 1 doubles, Northfield seniors Gabbi Grant and Natalia Rasmussen defeated Winora senior Marissa McNally and eighth grader Anna Bricco 6-1, 6-3. At No. 2 doubles, Northfield seniors Courtney Graff and Alison Huang defeated Winona senior Josie Gunderson and junior Velaina Klesei 6-2, 6-3. And at No. 3 doubles, Northfield juniors Grace LaCanne and Meha Hnatyszyn defeated Winona sophomores Brianna Stylea and Lauren Steinfeldt 2-6, 6-2, 7-6.
In exhibition play, the No. 4 doubles pairing of Northfield senior Chloe Xiao and junior Lauren Holz defeated Winona freshmen Bella Reeck and Melanie Butenhoff 6-2.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.