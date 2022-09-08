Leo Runestad

Northfield’s Leo Runestad gets ready to score his first goal of the evening against Mankato East on Sept. 6. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

The Northfield High School boys soccer team opened its 2022 Big 9 Conference season with a 3-0 victory over Mankato East Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Memorial Field in Northfield.

Pablo Orrego Zapata
Northfield's Pablo Orrego Zapata battles for the ball in action against Mankato East. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Zachary Breiland

Northfield goalkeeper Zachary Breiland posted a 3-0 shutout against Mankato East. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Tait Narveson

Northfield sophomore Tait Narveson drives the ball upfield against Mankato East. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

