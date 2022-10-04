The Raiders boys cross country team raced in the Farmington Cowbell Classic Thursday against 22 full teams and also runners from four partial teams. Several runners, including two on the varsity squad, finished with lifetime best times.
Northfield boys were 10th among the 22 teams at the Cowbell, with an average time of 18:03.
"The boys squad is peaking our volume of mileage this week," head boys cross country coach Janet Smith said. "Many of the members of the team had run 20-23 miles total on Monday through Wednesday leading up to the Thursday race."
She said, despite tired legs, the Raider boys raced to 13 lifetime personal records and 24 season-best finishes.
"This is very exciting for our team and continues to motivate the runners that their hard work is paying off," Smith said. "We will continue our high mileage through this weekend and early next week before we start our taper to the end of the season. The goal is to have the athletes running their fastest times at the conference and section meets."
Varsity point scorers at the Farmington Cowbell Classic were Nathan Amundson in 15th place with a time of 17:13. Carter Schlomann took 34th place, running a 17:45, for a lifetime best. Evan Loe took 55th place in a time of 18:11. Fletcher Aylin ran to 57th place in 18:13, and Henry Vrtis placed 90th with a lifetime best time of 18:52.
Smith said other notable performances from runners who have dropped between four and seven minutes from their first 5,000-meter race to their season bests included freshman Ayden Story, junior Simon Lippert, eighth grader John Tracy, seventh grader Nathan Broughton, freshman Matthew Haefner, junior Carsten Walter, seventh grader Carson Budin and junior Jackson Hessian.
This week, the Raiders cross country team races at the Ev Berg invitational held on the Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna.
"We use this meet as a tune up for racing and get to preview the course that we also compete on for both conference and sections," Smith said.
Girls
The Northfield girls finished in second place at the Farmington Cowbell Classic, behind a seventh place finish by eighth grade runner Peyton Quaas, who crossed the finish line in 19:51.30.
Northfield sophomores Anna Forbord and Addison Enfield took ninth and 10th places. Forbord ran a 20:03.30 and Enfield was close behind in a time of 20:04.80.
Raiders eighth grade runner Claire Forbord was 19th overall in a time of 20:34.20. Sophomore Claire Casson took 21st place with a run of 20:45.30. Seventh grader Makayah Petricka was 24th for Northfield in a time of 20:51.40.
Raiders senior Lucille Menssen took 51st place with a time of 22:01.90 for the last points for Northfield. Menssen led a group of six Northfield girls running in just past the 22-minute mark. Those were junior Clara Menssen in 22:02.60, eighth grader Gracyn Mosley in 22:03.20, sophomore Abby Borgerding at 22:08.10 and seventh grader Catherine Foxhoven running in at 22:10.00.
Northfield eighth grader Eleanor Groll finished the 5,000 meters in 22:50.20. Junior Nora Klaers finished in 23:09.40. Sophomore Ani Gofffried finished in 23:24.00. Sophomore Hannah Pape finished in 23:37.10. Sophomore Naomi Valentyn had a time of 23:48.10.
Eighth grader Abigail Pape ran a time of 23:52.30. Sophomore Lily Nagy finished in 24:17.70. Eighth grader Ellie Fox finished in 24:30.20. Sophomore Caroline Brice finished in 25:16.10.
Freshman Ruthie Lippert finished in 25:33.50. Seventh grader Brea Borgerding ran a time of 25:39.40. Seventh grader Maia Valentyn ran in 25:55.70. Sophomore Lucy Graham ran a time of 26:02.00.
Sophomore Harper Miller ran a time of 26:15.70. Eighth grader Bella Christopherson ran a time of 26:50.50. Freshman Maggie Roffers ran a time of 26:54.40. Junior Allie Hoffert ran a time of 27:25.70. Eighth grader Katerina Stoufis ran a time of 27:37.20.
Senior Moa Fredricksson Hellgren ran a time of 28:19.80. Senior Rachel Halling ran a time of 28:21.40.
The Northfield girls team's average time was 20:15.