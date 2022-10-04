IMG_5499.jpg

Northfield sophomore Soren Murphy Pearson, second from left, runs with one shoe at a race earlier in the year. He lost his shoe during the first third of the course and ran the whole rest of the race to a personal record time. Northfield cross country Saturday at the Cowbell Classic. (submitted photo/southernminn.com)

The Raiders boys cross country team raced in the Farmington Cowbell Classic Thursday against 22 full teams and also runners from four partial teams. Several runners, including two on the varsity squad, finished with lifetime best times.

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

