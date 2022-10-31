The Raiders boys cross country team ran to fifth place Thursday at the Section 1AAA championships, anchored by a three-peat performance by senior Nathan Amundson, who qualified for the state championships for the third consecutive year.
Coach Janet Smith said the Raider boys had a great day.
"Every week, every meet this season, the boys team kept dropping time and got faster and faster and their confidence in themselves grew," Smith said. "It was an incredible process to watch as a coach. This week was no different. For the last race of the season the team clocked 34 season-best times out of the 48 who competed."
She added, "It is hard, at this point in the season, to keep dropping time for those who have improved so much week after week. Of the 34 season bests, 18 of those were from returning runners, so we call those lifetime-bests."
She said seniors Cullen Merritt, Henry Vrtis, Johannes Schroeer and Mitchell Swenson all had their lifetime-bests in the last race of their Raiders cross county careers.
"A huge congratulations to another senior, Nathan Amundson, who placed 10th with a time of 16:23," Smith said. "This qualified him for the state meet as the third of six who individually earn their spot at St. Olaf next weekend to compete with the best in the state."
"This is Nathan’s third time qualifying for the state cross country meet," coach Smith said, "which is an amazing accomplishment to do it sophomore through senior year."
She said the Raiders varsity boys team made a huge jump in the section standing this season after placing eighth place out of eight schools in the section in 2021.
"We made our way into placing fifth this year with a team score of 124," Smith said. "The two teams going to state from our section are Lakeville North who won the meet with an almost perfect score of 19 points, followed by Lakeville South in second with a score of 78."
Results
Nathan Amundson took 10th place in a time of 16:23. Soren Murphy-Pearson took 21st place with a lifetime-best time of 16:56. Evan Loe took 30th place in 17:37. Fletcher Aylin took 31st place in 17:40.77. Carter Schlomann took 32nd place in 17:40.87. Cullen Merrritt ran to 40th place in a lifetime-best time of 17:52. Carter Steenblock took 44th place in 18:08.
JV results
Smith said cross country is one of the special sports that allows JV athletes to compete at sections.
"The JV team had a wonderful day of racing. We had a fourth place finish as a team and it really shows our depth with our younger runners and a bright team future ahead," she said.
Isaac Schleif took ninth place in a lifetim-best 17:45. Henry Vrtis ran to 11th place in 17:58, a lifetime-best. Jaden Hietala took 13th place in a lifetime-best time of 18:05. Cameron David finished in 29th place overall with a lifetime-best run of 18:37. Johannes Schroeer ran to 39th place with a lifetime-best time of 18:49.
A couple of other highlight performances came from Raiders athletes who had huge time drops and finished their season very strong and will be up-and-coming athletes to watch next season, Smith said. Those are sophomore Conner Kobes, junior Isaac Alladin, eighth grader John Tracy, junior Simon Lippert and seventh grader Carson Budin.