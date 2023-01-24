WRESTLING

Congratulating malecha 2 2023

Northfield coaches and teammates congratulate Alison Malecha on her winning performance on the beam against Winona. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Bella Pressnell 2023

Northfield’s Bella Pressnell on the bars. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Larisa Dominguez 2023

Northfield’s Larisa Dominguez during her routine on the beam against Winona. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Ella Rinaldi 2023

Northfield’s Ella Rinaldi on the beam against Winona. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Northfield Alpine Ski Champs

The Northfield High School girls alpine ski team won first place at the 2023 Big Nine conference championship races on Monday, Jan. 23 at Mount Kato in Mankato. (Photo courtesy Theresa Wilson)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

