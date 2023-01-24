WRESTLING
The Northfield High School boys wrestling team picked up a split decision in matches contested in Jordan, Minn. on Thursday, Jan. 19 with a 55-7 win over Sibley East High School and a 57-17 loss to Scott West High School.
In action against Sibley East, the Raiders opened the tilt with a fall by Caley Graber at 106-pounds. At 113-pounds, #8 ranked Caden Staab added a forfeit win and Zane Engels gained a 10-4 victory at 120-pounds. The Raiders padded their lead with bonus points at 126-pounds as Keith Harner scored a fall and Austin Benjamin received a forfeit win at 138-pounds.
At 160-pounds, Northfield’s #9 ranked Jackson Barron scored an 8-0 major decision win over Sibley East’s Jathan Mendoza and teammates Colin Staab (170-pounds) and Owen Murphy (182-pounds) gained forfeit wins. To wrap up the victory, Northfield’s Ryan Kuyper pinned Sibley East’s Gianny Lopez at :16 and teammate Noah Ackerman scored a pin over Gabriel Godinez at 1:00.
In the match against Scott West, the state’s #5 ranked Class AA team, Northfield’s Engels gained a tech fall victory over Cam Tousignant at 120-pounds and Harner added a fall at :51 against Scott West’s Bennet Balk at 126-pounds. The Raiders completed their win list at 160-pounds as Barron charted a fall at 1:44 against Scott West’s Ethan Dvorak.
At 106-pounds, Northfield’s Graber lost a close 6-5 match against Scott West’s Allen Krenik, who is ranked #9 in the state at the Class AA level. Kuyper also lost a hard fought 6-3 decision against #9 ranked Dylan Thomas of Scott West at 195-pounds.
Northfield will continue its 2022-23 season with a pair of Big 9 matches at home against Albert Lea and Faribault on Thursday, Jan. 26. The Raiders will then travel to the Lake City Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28.
GYMNASTICS
Northfield High School’s Alison Malecha hit a career personal best with a captivating performance on the beam that resulted in a top score of 8.750 against Winona/Cotter on Friday, Jan. 20 at home.
The Raiders lost in the dual meet against Winona/Cotter by a tally of 135.775-132.550 but the evening featured several outstanding performances for Northfield led by Malecha.
In addition to her first place finish on the beam, Malecha placed second in the all-around scoring at 34.425 behind event leader Natayla Franz of Winona with a 35.875. NHS teammate Larisa Dominguez was fourth in the all-around at 32.825 and Kylie Koktavy was fifth at 32.625.
Malecha added a second place finish in the vault at 9.00, while teammate Bella Pressnell was third at 8.925. Malecha also topped the NHS scorecard in the floor event with a third place score of 8.550, while Pressnell was fourth at 8.800 and Koktavy was fifth at 8.550.
On the bars, Northfield was led by Dominguez with a third place score of 8.200.
The Raiders will continue their 2022-23 season on Friday, Feb. 3 with a 6:30 p.m. dual meet at Owatonna.
ALPINE SKI
The Northfield High School girls Alpine ski team claimed first place honors at the 2023 Big Nine Conference championship races, which were held at Mount Kato in Mankato, MInn. on Monday, Jan. 23.
The Raiders’ Clara Wilson led the title run with a second place finish at the championship meet. Other Northfield racers to gain All-Big Nine honors were Ella Hegseth, who placed fifth and Camryn Zotalis, who placed seventh. All-Conference Honorable Mention awards were won by Karli Zetah (eighth place) and Annika Johnson (ninth place). Karina Johnson finished out Northfield’s top six with a 13th place finish at the Big Nine races.
The Northfield High School boys Alpine ski team placed third at the 2023 Big Nine championships, which were also held at Mount Kato on Jan. 23. Carter Steenblock led Northfield by gaining All-Conference status in seventh place, while teammate Tommy Cahoon finished in eighth place to gain All-Conference Honorable Mention status.
Northfield will continue its 2022-23 season with a triangular meet at Welch Village on Thursday, Jan. 26.