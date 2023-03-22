The city of Northfield and Northfield High School has had a significant impact on the intercollegiate athletic program at St. Olaf College in 2022-23, as a total of 20 student-athletes from Northfield are listed on the Oles’ rosters this year.
In the recently completed winter sports season at St. Olaf, the swimming and diving teams featured several former Raiders on their rosters including first year Paige Steenblock.
Steenblock earned All-Conference honors at the 2023 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships. She gained All-MIAC status thanks to a second place finish in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:07.94 and a second place finish of 4:30.67 in the 400 individual medley races at the MIAC championships that was held in Minneapolis on Feb. 15-18. She also placed second in the 200 butterfly event.
She was joined on the St. Olaf women’s swim and dive team this year by Northfield residents and Northfield High School grads junior Signe Hauck, junior Tatum Hauck, junior Christina Narveson and sophomore Ellen Varley.
Varley and Tatum Hauck also had several top three finishes at the 2023 MIAC championships. Varley placed third in the 100 freestyle and was part of St Olaf’s 400 medley relay team that placed third. Tatum Hauck and Varley also helped St. Olaf’s 400 relay claim first place at the MIAC meet this winter, while Tatum Hauck and Steenblock were part of St. Olaf’s second place 800 free relay team.
On the St. Olaf’s men’s team, Northfield was represented by junior Marcus Hauck. He placed fourth at the MIAC meet in the 100 backstroke and sixth in the 200 backstroke events and was part of St. Olaf’s 400 medley relay team that placed third at the MIAC championships. Marcus Hauck also helped St. Olaf’s 200 medley relay and 400 free relay teams gain fourth place finishes at the MIAC finals. Of note, Marcus, Signe and Tatum Hauck are the children of St. Olaf head coach Bob Hauck, who was in his 34th season as a coach at St. Olaf in 2022-23.
The list of winter sport athletes also includes women’s Alpine skier junior Meaghan Stein and men’s Nordic skier sophomore Nikolas Stoufis, who is a resident of Faribault and grad of Northfield High School.
In the fall, Northfield’s Simon Dickerson and Luke Stanga were on the roster of the St. Olaf football team in 2022. Stanga earned All-MIAC Honorable Mention honors and had 59 tackles in league play. Both Stanga and Dickerson were junior linebacker for the Oles in 2022.
Northfield’s first year Adriana Fleming was a member of the St. Olaf women’s cross country team in the fall of 2022 and senior Lily Hanlon played as a midfielder for the St. Olaf women’s soccer team in 2022. In 34 games played at St. Olaf during her college career, Hanlon has scored two goals and one assist for the Oles.
The men’s golf team at St. Olaf features Northfield High School alumni freshman Grant Boardman and senior Casey Parker. A three-time All-MIAC award recipient during his college tenure, Parker led St. Olaf during the fall of 2022 with an average of 76.2.
Former Raiders on the St. Olaf spring rosters include softball player junior infielder Anne Fossum and baseball player junior infielder Joey Glampe.
An Academic All-MIAC selection In 2022, Glample batted .273 during his sophomore season with 27 hits, 6 homers and 23 RBIs. Glampe played town team ball with the Northfield Knights in the summer of 2022. Fossum started in 37 games as a sophomore and posted 23 hits, 21 runs, three homers and 15 RBIs in 2022.
NHS student-athletes on the St. Olaf track and field teams in 2022-23 include sophomore Josh Charlton (jumps) and junior Jose Gonzalez Ramierz (mid-distance) on the men’s team and sophomore Emma Johnson (throws) on the women’s team.