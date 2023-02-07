NORDIC SKI
The Northfield High School boys Nordic ski team’s Sam Folland continued to chart strong numbers during the Raiders’ South Suburban Conference races on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Hyland Park Reserve.
Folland was Northfield’s top finisher in the 5K classic race with a time of 13:09.2, while Prior Lake’s Evan O’Connor placed first at 13:00.5. Of note, O’Connor placed in the top 15 at last year’s state meet.
Northfield’s Nathan Amundson placed eighth in the race at 14:57.7, while teammates Liam Ailabouni placed 25th at 16:47.3 and Andy Amundson was 30th in the field of 99 racers at 17:10.5. As a team, Northfield placed third with 217 points while ISD 196 was first at 266 and Prior Lake was second at 257 .
In the 5K boys skate pursuit race, Northfield placed fifth as a team with 221 points behind leader ISD 196 (266) and runner-up Prior Lake (249). Folland led the Raiders on the individual leaderboard with a second place time of 11:22.0, while O’Connor led the field at 11:30.6. Nathan Amundson placed sixth in the race at 12:39.5 and Ailabouni was 24th at 14:15.2. Andy Amundson also broke into the top 30 spots with a 27th place time of 14:39.8.
In the girls competition at Hyland Park Reserve, Northfield placed fifth as a team in the skate pursuit race with 206 points. Eastview-Rosemount led the field with 271 points and Prior Lake was second at 270. Claire Casson was Northfield’s top finisher with a 17th place time of 16:45.8, while teammate Charlotte Flory was 18th at 17:21.2. Other top 30 finishers for Northfield were Svea Morrell in 27th place at 17:37.5 and Harper Miller in 28th at 17:58.6.
In the girls 5K classic race, Northfield placed fourth with a total of 209 points with Prior Lake taking top honors with 275 points and Eastview-Rosemount placing second at 270. Flory led the charge for the Raiders in the classic race with a 17th finish at 19:11.5 and Casson was 18th at 19:33.4. Miller placed 27th at 20:35.1 and teammate Josie Hauck was 28th at 20:41.5. Morrell completed the top 30 run for Northfield with a 29th place time of 20:52.5.
Both Northfield Nordic ski teams continued their season on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Section 1 meet at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington, Minn. This serves as a qualifier for the state championships that will be held at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik, MInn. on Feb. 15-16.
ALPINE SKI
The Northfield Alpine ski teams competed at their final Big 9 conference meet of the season on Jan. 31 at Welch Village. Billy Wilson led the boys team with a first place finish in the races, while Kingsley Alsop was third followed by Tommy Cahoon (11th), Carter Steenblock (13th) and George Bulfer (19th). In the girls competition, Clara Wilson placed second, while teammate Camryn Zotalis was fifth. Northfield’s Karli Zetah was seventh in the race followed by Annika Johnson in eighth place and Ella Hegseth in 10th place.
On Friday, Feb. 3, the Northfield Alpine ski team competed in the 18-school Afton Alps Invitational that featured almost 500 racers. The Northfield junior varsity placed second in the competition, while the varsity girls team placed fourth and the boys varsity team placed ninth.
Top 10 racers at Afton included Clara Wilson with a third place finish in the girls varsity races and Billy Wilson with a fifth place finish in the boys varsity races. Nora Klaers placed fifth and teammate Danika Bulfer placed fifth and sixth respectively in the girls junior varsity races for the Raiders.
Other notable varsity finishes in the girls competition were Ella Hegseth (17th), Camryn Zotalis (20th), Annika Johnson (39th) and Karina Johnson (50th). In the boys’ varsity races Kingsley Alsop was 31st, Carter Steenblock was 46th and Tommy Cahoon was 50th.
The Raiders will continue their seasons at the 2023 MSHSL 6A section tournament races that will be held at Buck Hill in Burnsville on Tuesday, Feb. 7. This meet will serve as a qualifier for the state meet, which is slated for Feb. 14 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik, Minn.
GYMNASTICS
In a Big 9 dual meet at Owatonna on Friday, Feb. 3, the Raiders lost by a tally of 141.325-121.675. This marked the end of the 2022-23 regular season schedule for Northfield, which will next compete at the Big 9 conference meet on Saturday, Feb. 11. The meet will be held at the Friedell Middle School in Rochester, Minn.
Northfield was limited in the meet due to injuries to some of their varsity starters, but several junior varsity competitors stepped up and posted strong performances at the varsity level for the Raiders.
In the All-Around scoring, Northfield’s Erika Nesseth was third with a score of 30.625 and teammate Larisa Dominguez was fourth at 24.750.
Dominguez led the Raiders in the floor exercise with a sixth place score of 8.200 and Nesseth was seventh at 7.850. On the beam, Inga Johnson was Northfield’s top performer with a sixth place tally of 7.400 and Ella Einaldi was seventh at 7.300. On the bars, Dominguez led NHS with a fifth place score of 8.250 and she was sixth on the vault with a top Raider score of 8.300. Emily Conklin place seventh on the vault at 8.150 and Nesseth was eighth at 7.795.
Other NHS student-athletes competing at the meet were Tara Alainz, Bella Pressnall, Rayne Rimpila and Coco Schuster.
DANCE TEAM
The Northfield High School Hiliners hosted the “Dancing to Make a Difference” community showcase raising resources for the Community Action Center of Northfield. They had visiting dance teams and the local Northfield Just for Kix dance studio in attendance. Collectively the groups raised $550 dollars and collected over 1,000 food items for the food shelf.
The Hiliners will next travel to the MSHSL 3AAA section jazz and high kick tournaments, which will both be held at Bloomington-Kennedy High School on Saturday, Feb. 11.