Girls golf
The Northfield High School girls golf team turned in two impressive performances during the last week of competition, which included a second place finish at the Big 9 Mid-Season Conference tournament on Thursday, April 27 and a fourth place finish at the 15-team Lakeville North Invitational on Monday, May 1.
In the Big 9 tourney, which was held at Northern Hills G.C. in Rochester, the Raiders finished with a team score of 374. Albert Lea won top team honors at 351, while Owatonna was third at 382 followed by Rochester John Marshall (385), Austin (391), Red Wing (393), Rochester Mayo 396), Rochester Century (418), Winona (419), Mankato West (429), Mankato East (437) and Faribault (450).
Northfield’s Emerson Garlie tied for second place in the individual standings with a score of 83 (41-42) — just two strokes behind medalist Ailiani Thiravong (81) of Austin. Marie Labenski (94), Anika Johnson (96), Karina Johnson (101) and Anna Jordan (103) rounded out the top five golfers at the Big 9 meet for Northfield.
At the Lakeville North Invitational, Northfield turned in a score of 348 to place fourth on the course at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club. Garlie continued her run of strong performances with an 81, while Anika Johnson and Karina Johnson both posted scores of 85 at the tournament. Labenski (97), Danica Sorem (103) and Jordan (104) completed the scoring for Northfield.
Northfield, which ranked 24th in the latest Minnesota Golf Association (MGA) girls high school team rankings, is 13-1 in conference play this season and 24-4 overall. Of note, Garlie is listed among the MGA’s top 50 ranked girls golfers in 2023.
Northfield returns to play on Thursday, May 4 when the Raiders host Owatonna and Rochester Mayo in a Triangular at Northfield Golf Club. On Friday, May 5, Northfield will play at the New Prague Invitational.
Boys golf
The Northfield High School boys golf team traveled to the Austin Country Club on Monday, May 1 for a Big 9 quad meet against host Austin, Mankato West and Mankato East. The Raiders placed second on the day with 342 points, while the Packers won the meet with a score of 337. Mankato East placed third at 347 and Mankato West was fourth at 352.
In the individual standings, Northfield’s Elias Kern placed second with an 81, while Mankato East’s Issac Brennan won medalist honors at 81. Northfield’s Will Cashin was also a top 10 finisher on the day with an eighth place score of 84.
Ike Vessey (88), Griffin Kennelly (89), Jeb Sawyer (91) and Oliver Benjamin (93) completed the scoring for the Raiders at Austin.
Northfield opened its week with a fifth place finish at the Big 9 Boys Golf Mid-Season Tournament, which was held at the Faribault C.C. The Raiders and Owatonna were tied for fifth at the meet with a score of 318, while Albert Lea won the top spot at 302. Mayo (303), Century (307) and Faribault (317) rounded out the top four positions on the leaderboard at the meet. The remainder of the Big 9 tournament field included John Marshall (319), Mankato West (326), Mankato East (326), Austin (333), Red Wing (356) and Winona (379).
Northfield played in a triangular meet at Owatonna on Tuesday, May 2 and will then travel to Winona for another Big 9 triangular meet along with Faribault on Tuesday, May 9.
Boys tennis
The Northfield High School boys tennis team capped a busy week on Monday, May 1 with a 5-2 victory at Faribault High School. The victory improved Northfield’s season record to 4-6, 3-4 Big 9.
In the windswept dual match against the Falcons, Northfield dominated doubles play to bring home the victory. At first doubles, Joe Grant and Reuben Menk scored a 6-0, 6-3 win over Ben Diaz-Coons and Adam Diaz Coons. At second doubles, Parker Sneary and Eli Bengston shutout the Falcons’ Pablo Arriza and Mitch Gibbs by scores of 6-0, 6-0. To complete the doubles sweep, Kyle Bulfer and Dyson McBroom collected a 6-1, 6-0 win at third doubles over Faribault’s Nelson Landraw and Colin Haefs.
Northfield then clinched the victory with a pair of wins at third and fourth singles. Carter Borovsky posted a 6-4, 6-3 win at third singles over Faribault’s Jirapaf Pippepanel and Northfield’s Gabe Fischer won 6-3, 6-4 at fourth singles over Miles Leopold.
Faribault earned its match points with a pair of wins at the top two singles positions. At first singles, Brandon Petricka outlasted Northfield’s Blake Simon in a 6-4, 3-6, 11-9 showdown. At second singles, Falcon Carsen Kramer posted a 6-3, 6-1 win over Northfield’s Jackson Hessian.
On Thursday, April 27, Northfield lost a 5-2 conference match at Mankato East. The Raiders’ gained one point at first doubles as Grant and Menk collected a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Mankato’s Ethan Young and Alder Johnson. Northfield also pick up a match point with a win by McBroom and Felix Hanifl at third doubles by a score of 4-6, 6-4, 10-6 over Brady Clarke and Jace Tonga.
Northfield opened its week on Tuesday, April 25 with a doubleheader split against Austin and Rochester Mayo. The Raiders gained a 5-2 win over Austin and finished the day on the courts in Northfield with a 7-0 loss against league leader Mayo.
In the match against Austin, Hessian scored a 6-1, 6-3 win at second singles and Borovsky won 6-0, 6-1 at third singles. In doubles play, Grant and Menk won 6-1, 6-0 at first doubles, followed by a 6-0, 6-3 win by Sneary and Bengsten at second doubles. At third doubles, Hanifl and McBroom completed the match with a 6-0, 6-1 win.
Mayo controlled the match against Northfield with straight set wins at the doubles and singles positions to gain the 7-0 win.
Northfield hosted Mankato West in a dual meet on May 2. The Raiders will then continue their season on Thursday, May 4 with a match at Owatonna and a triangular match against Lakeville South and Albert Lea at home on Friday, May 5. On Monday, May 8, Northfield will play at non-conference dual match at Farmington.