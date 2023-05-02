Girls golf

Karina Johnson

Northfield girls golfer Karina Johnson. (Tom Nelson photos/southernminn.com)
Reuben Menk

Reuben Menk put the ball into play against Faribault at first doubles on May 1.
Carter Borovsky

Northfield’s Carter Borovsky readies another forehand in his match vs. Rochester Mayo on April 25.
Blake Simon

Northfield’s Blake Simon concentrates on a return at first singles in a home match last week against Rochester Mayo.
Jackson Hessian

Northfield’s Jackson Hessian returns a volley against Rochester Mayo.
Joe Carter 2023

Northfield’s Joe Carter in action at first doubles against Faribault on May 1.

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments