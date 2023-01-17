Girls basketball
The Northfield High School girls basketball team lost a pair of games in Big 9 play this week against Winona and Albert Lea.
The Raiders suffered a 59-38 setback against visiting Winona on Friday, Jan. 13 in Northfield. Izzy Balvin led Northfield with nine points, while Ryann Eddy and Cora McBroom each posted seven points in the game for the Raiders. The Winhawks were led by Mackenzie Simmons with 18 points and Alivia Bell with 16.
Northfield began its week on Tuesday, Jan. 10 with a 58-51 victory at Albert Lea. The Raiders held a 27-24 lead at the half but Albert Lea managed to outscore NHS by a 34-24 margin in the second half to secure the victory.
Eddy led the Raiders in the contest with 14 points, while Anni Quaas ranked second on the team with eight points. Tatum Sawyer and McBroom each tallied seven points in the game, while Balvin and Amber Mahal each had six points in the loss.
The Raiders continued their Big 9 campaign on Tuesday, Jan. 17 with a game at Rochester Mayo and they will return home on Thursday, Jan. 19 for a home date against Cannon River Valley rival Faribault at 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
The Northfield High School wrestling team opened its week of competition on Thursday, Jan. 12 with a 36-30 victory at Owatonna.
The Raiders opened with a fall by Caley Graber at 106-pounds and an 8-4 win by Caden Staab at 113-pounds. At 120-pounds, Zane Engels scored a fall and Sam Harner gained a 4-1 win at 132-pounds. The Huskies went on to win consecutive bouts at 138-pounds through 160-pounds, before Colin Staab got Northfield back on track with a 12-6 win at 170-pounds.
In action at 182-pounds, Northfield’s Ella Pagel posted a fall at 4:58 over Owatonna’s Ryan Felts and Owen Murphy charted a 2-1 win over Owatonna’s Blake Fitcher at 195-pounds. At 220-pounds, Northfield’s Ryan Kuyper capped the evening with a fall to clinch the victory.
On Jan. 14, the Raiders travelled to the Koda Classic dual match tournament in Farmington. In action against New London-Spicer, Northfield posted a 39-33 victory at the Koda Classic. The Raiders gained wins with a fall by Graber at 106-pounds, Engels at 120-pounds and Harner at with a fall at 132-pounds. #9 Jackson Barron gained a fall at 1:40 at 160-pounds and the Raiders added points with forfeit wins at 170-pounds and 182-pounds. At 195-pounds, Kuyper collected bonus point with a fall to ice the win for Northfield.
In the tournament at Farmington, Northfield also gained a 46-27 victory over Two Rivers. The Raiders got off to a strong start in the match with consecutive falls by Graber at 106, Caden Staab at 113, Engels at 120 and Keith Harner at 126. Sam Harner added extra points with a major decision win at 132 to give NHS a 28-0 lead. Northfield returned to the win column at 160 with a fall by Barron and Colin Staab gained a pin at 170 for the Raiders. Kuyper went on to add the team’s seventh pin of the day with a victory at 220 to clinch the win for NHS.
Against No. 5 ranked Hastings, the Raiders lost a 62-9 decision at the Koda Classic. Engels charted a 12-10 decision against Hastings’ Taylon Little Soldier at 120-pounds and the Raiders also gained a win by Barron with a fall at 160-pounds.
In a showdown against host Farmington, the Raiders lost a close 40-37 match. Engels jump started Northfield at 120-pounds with a fall at 3:00 against Farmington’s Tyler Chenevert. Harner then scored a 5-4 win at 138-pounds and Barron added extra points with a 10-2 major decision win for Northfield at 160-pounds. Colin Staab closed the gap for the Raiders with a fall at 170-pounds and Murphy notched a fall at :46 against Farmington’s Nyikway Okongo at 182-pounds. The Raiders also gained forfeit points against Farmington at 152-pounds and 220-pounds.
Northfield wrestling will continue its 2022-23 season with a trip to Jordan on Thursday, Jan. 19. The Raiders are scheduled to face Jordan and Sibley East on that date.
Gymnastics
The Northfield High School gymnastics team hosted Mankato West and Mankato East in a triangle meet on Friday, Jan. 13. Mankato West won the meet with a score of 137.625, while Northfield placed second at 129.925 and East was third at 124.900.
Against the Mankato schools, Northfield’s Alison Malecha scored an 8.600 on the vault and Kylie Koktavy was fourth on the night with a score of 8.600 and Larisa Dominguez was eighth at 8.350. On the balance beam, Erika Nesseth led NHS with a score of 8.550 and Malecha posted a tally of 8.450.
Malecha also turned in Northfield’s top score on the bars at 8.400 and Dominguez posted a score of 7.950. In the floor exercise competition, Malecha had a fourth place score of 8.825 and Dominguez was seventh at 8.400. In the all-around scoring, Malecha led Northfield at 34.275 and Dominguez charted a score of 32.825.
On Saturday, Jan. 14, Northfield travelled to the 15-team Lakeville Invitational. Northfield placed 13th in the team standings with a score of 130.750, while Stillwater won the team title with a score of 145.050.
Malecha posted Northfield’s top score in the all-around at 34.100 and Dominguez added a score of 32.850. Malecha also scored Northfield’s top scores in the vault (8.800), beam, (8.600) and floor exercise (8.850). Dominguez was the Raiders top point producer on the bars with a score of 7.900.
Northfield will continue its 2022-23 season on Friday, Jan. 20 with a home meet against Winona at 6:30 p.m.
Nordic Ski
The Northfield boys Nordic ski team finished 11th and the girls team placed 12th at the 2023 Loppet High School Invite on Jan. 14 at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis.
The Raider boys team posted a total of 223 points in the race, while the girls team had 182 points. Highland Park won both the boys and girls races at the event.
Northfield’s Sam Folland highlighted the day for the Raiders with a first place finish in the boys classic race with a winning time of 13:31.35. Teammate Andy Amundson placed 25th in the race at 17:59.11 and Parker Kline placed 31st at 18:40.31. In the boys skate race, Northfield’s top time was posted by Nathan Amundson with a 15th place time of 14:03.16 and Liam Ailabouni was 21st at 15:11.29.
In the girls classic race, Northfield was led by Charlotte Flory with a time of 20:26.12, while teammate Caroline Brice added a 30th place time of 22:57.60. In the girls skate race, Northfield was paced by Claire Casson, with a 31st place time of 18:07.83.
At the South Suburban Classic Conference races on Jan. 10, both Northfield teams placed fifth. ISD 196 won the boys race, while Eastview-Rosemount was the top team in the girls race.
Nathan Amundson led Northfield at the SSC boys race with a 13th place time of 15:31.8, while Ailabouni was 24th at 17:30.9 and Andy Amundson was 30th at 17:95.5. In the girls race, Northfield had a strong showing from Flory, who broke into the top 20 with a 19th place time of 21:03.2. Harper Miller placed 21st at 21:10.6 and Clara Casson was 23rd at 21:22.3.
“Charlotte Flory was the first Raider girl to break into the top 20 in the past 2 years, so that was a big milestone for our young team,” Coach Craig Cardinal said.
Of note, Folland recently competed at the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championship in Houghton, Mich. on Jan. 2-6. The races feature the nation’s top Nordic ski athletes and Folland placed 139th in the 10K freestyle event with a time of 29:11.6. The top time in that race was posted by Andreas Kirkeng of the University of Denver with a time of 24.27.0. Folland also placed 91st in the 10K Junior Classic Race with a time of 31:22.2.
Alpine ski
The Northfield High School boys and girls Alpine ski teams raced at Mt. Kate near Mankato, Minn. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The girls team placed second, falling just five points short of first place, while the boys team placed fourth.
Sophomore Clara Wilson led the girls squad with a second place finish, while senior Ella Hegseth placed eighth. First year Annika Johnson (11th place), senior Karli Zetah (15th) and junior Alivia Kortuem (18th) completed the scoresheet for the Raiders.
On the boys team, Raider senior Billy Wilson captured first place honors at the Mt. Kato races, while seventh grade George Bulfer placed 19th. Seventh grader Tommy Cahoon finished in 20th place, junior Jacob Tanghe was 26th and eighth grade Jack Peterson was 27th.
On Friday, Jan. 13, Northfield competed at the Welch Village races with the girls varsity team placing third overall and the boys varsity team placing fifth. The NHS girls junior varsity team of Kortuem, Madison Loritz, Nora Klaers, Torin Callstrom, Danika Bulfer and Sydney Sweden placed first at Welch Village.
Clara Wilson placed second overall in the girls varsity division, while Hegseth placed 16th, Camryn Zotalis placed 17th, Johnson placed 19th, Zetah placed 30th and Karina Johnson was 35th. In the boys varsity division, Billy Wilson placed second, while Kingsley Alsop placed 14th to lead the Raiders.
Next on the schedule for the Raiders will be the Big Nine conference race at Mt. Kato on Monday, Jan. 23.