Girls basketball

Northfield Gymnastics

Left to right, Larisa Dominguez, Kylie Koktavy and Inga Johnson congratulate CoCo Schuster on her floor routine on Jan. 13. (Tom Nelson/Southernminn.com)
Kylie Koktavy

Northfield senior Kylie Koktavy in action on Jan. 13 against Mankato East and Mankato West. (Tom Nelson/Southernminn.com)
alpine raider roundup.jpg

The Northfield High School Alpine ski team pose for a team photo during their competition at Mount Kato in nearby Mankato on Jan. 10. (Photo by Kenzie Closson)
Northfield Girls Alpine Ski

Members of the Northfield High School girls varsity Alpine ski team with their third place medals from the races at Welch Village on Jan. 13. (Photo courtesy of Northfield alpine ski team)

