...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will arrive
this afternoon, moving from west to east, and tapering off early
Wednesday. Accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are expected with round
one. Round two is more widespread, and will begin Wednesday
afternoon and continue into Thursday with an additional 10 to 20
inches expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 15 to 25
inches, with the best chance for the higher end totals across
east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. This is
expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday,
and a Blizzard Warning was issued for several counties in western
and central Minnesota during this time frame. Heavy snow will
combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to
near 50 mph in western and central Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30
mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon
to 3 PM CST Wednesday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 3 PM
Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible as
widespread blowing snow leads to whiteout conditions. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as
low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant drifting will occur due to the
heavy snow totals and strong winds. Drifts may be several feet
deep.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a full tank of gas, a charged cell phone, and warm
clothes or blankets with you. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Raider Roundup: Girls basketball, nordic and alpine ski
The Northfield High School girls basketball team suffered a pair of conference losses over the past week as the squad’s season record moved to 4-20, 4-16 Big 9. On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Raiders lost a 71-49 match against Austin in Northfield. The Raiders stayed close in the early going of the game and only trailed 29-21 at the intermission before the Packers outscored Northfield 43-28 in the second half to collect the victory. Ryann Eddy led Northfield with nine points while Kate Sand had eight points. Kat Organ and Grace Mostad also had seven points apiece for NHS in the contest. Austin was led by Ajiem Agwa with 18 points.
In a close contest on Friday, Feb. 17 at home, Northfield lost a 65-60 decision to visiting Albert Lea. The Raiders held a 34-32 lead at the half but were unable to hold the lead in the second half. Eddy turned in the top offensive performance for Northfield in the game with 19 points. Mostad and Tatum Sawyer joined the double-digit club for Northfield with 13 and 12 points respectively in the game and Sand added six points. Albert Lea was led on the court by Kendall Kenis with 23 points.
The Raiders played at Winona on Monday, Feb. 20 and they will complete their 2022-23 regular season on Friday, Feb. 24 with a 7:30 p.m. home game against league leader Rochester Mayo.
Nordic ski
Northfield High School senior Sam Folland completed his prep Nordic ski career by making his third appearance at the Minnesota State High School League state championships on Feb. 15-16 at the Giant’s Ridge Ski Resort in Biwabik, Minn.
In the field of 112 of the state’s top high school Nordic skiers, Folland placed 31st in the final boys pursuit standings with a time of 28:14.2. Eden Prairie’s Benon Brattebo won the event with a time of 26:00.9.
Folland was 23rd in the classic portion of the races with a time of 14:24.0 and he was 44th in the freestyle race at 13:50.8. Folland was the lone Northfield skier at this year’s state meet.
Alpine ski
Northfield High School’s Alpine ski teams were led at the recent 2023 MSHSL state championships by Clara Wilson, who placed 29th in the final girls standings with a time of 1:22.71. Her time in the Red race was 40.60 and she clocked a time of 42.11 in the Blue race at the state meet, which was held at Giant’s Ridge Ski Resort in Biwabik, Minn. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.