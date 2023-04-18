Girls lacrosse
The Northfield High School girls lacrosse team opened its 2023 season on April 13 with an 8-7 home victory over Mankato. This marked the first win for first-year head coach Lexi Halvorson.
Northfield took an early 1-0 lead in the first against Mankato with a goal by Kellie O’Meara. The Raiders pushed it to 2-0 with a goal by Gwen Tapper before Mankato rallied with two goals to tie it at 2-2. A goal by the Raiders’ Lauren Kraby tied the game at 4-4 heading into the half. Northfield went on to win the game 8-7 as Tapper had three goals in the game, Lola McCarty had two goals and Claire Homan had one one goal for the Raiders. Emma Waldemar was the goalie of record for Northfield in the game.
On Saturday, April 15, Northfield lost an 7-6 decision at Mound-Westonka. Tapper had three goals in the game and O’Meara added two goals to lead the Raiders. To complete the week, Northfield lost a 14-4 match at Rochester Century. The Panthers owned a 11-0 lead at the half before Northfield got on the scoreboard with four goals in the second half.
The Raiders will return to action on Friday, April 21 with a match at Apple Valley/Burnsville before returning home on Monday, April 24 for a 7:15 p.m. game against Rochester Mayo.
Boys lacrosse
The Northfield High School boys lacrosse team (0-2, 0-1 Big 9) opened its first week of the 2023 season with a pair of losses. On Saturday, April 15, Northfield lost a 12-1 match at Eastview/Apple Valley. The Raiders then opened their Big 9 season on Monday, April 17 with an 11-10 loss against Rochester Century at home.
In action against Century, Northfield’s Bridger Riley opened the game’s scoring with a goal at 11:19 of the first. Century replied with two goals to take a 2-1 lead before the Raiders tallied three unanswered goals by Cam Waters, Riley and Cam Mellgren to take a 4-2 lead into the second quarter.
The see-saw battle continued into the second quarter as Century fired back with three unanswered goals to take a 6-5 lead before Northfield knotted the score at 6-6 with a goal by George Peterson with 2:19 left in the half. The Raiders’ Tristan Westergren opened the third quarter with a goal at 7:18 before Century scored five unanswered goals to take an 11-7 lead with 3:31 left in the fourth quarter.
Inspired play by the Raiders in the final three minutes of the game resulted in three quick goals that closed the gap to 11-10 by the end of the game as NHS goals were added by Blake Foster, Mellgren and Peterson.
Northfield will be back home on Thursday, April 20 for a 7:30 p.m. game against Lakeville North. The Raiders return to their Big 9 schedule on Friday, April 21 with a match at Mankato followed by a trip to Rochester Mayo on Monday, April 24.
Girls golf
The Northfield High School girls golf team was scheduled to open its season on Monday, April 17 at Albert Lea but the match was postponed due to course conditions. On Tuesday, April 18, Northfield was scheduled to host Rochester Century at Willingers Golf Club, weather permitting.
Boys golf
The Northfield High School boys golf team opened its 2023 season on Monday, April 17 with a dual match against Albert Lea at the Northfield Golf Club. The Tigers won the match 320-325. The Raiders were led on the day by senior Ike Vessey, who placed third with a score of 78. Freshman Elias Ekern was fourth in the match standings with a score of 80 and NHS senior Jeb Sawyer placed fifth at 82. Sophomore Will Cashin was another top finisher for Northfield with a seventh place score of 85 on the day.
Northfield will continue its season on Wednesday, April 19 with a match at Rochester Century. On Thursday, April 20, Northfield will host the 11-team Boyum Invite beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Northfield Golf Club. On Monday, April 24, NHS will be back home for a triangle match against Red Wing and Rochester John Marshall at 2:30 p.m.