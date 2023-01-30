Dance
The Northfield High School dance team competed at the Mounds View Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Hiliners placed fifth in the Class AAA varsity high kick competition with a score of 15, while Minnetonka won the event with a score of three. In the Class AAA varsity jazz competition, Northfield placed fifth with a score of 15 and Eagan was the top placer with a winning score of four. In the junior varsity Class AAA competition, Northfield placed 10th in jazz and ninth in the high kick category.
At the recent Big 9 Conference championships, which were held in Rochester on Jan. 21, Northfield placed sixth in the jazz category with a score of 24. Owatonna led the field with a first place score of six and Faribault was second at 6.5. Austin (9), Rochester Century (16.5) and Albert Lea (18.5) completed the top five places.
The Hiliners placed fifth in the Big 9 high kick competition with a score of 18.5. Faribault claimed the top spot in the high kick category with a score of four. Austin placed second with a score of seven, while Owatonna was third at 12 and Albert Lea was fourth at 16.
Northfield will host the Dancers Making a Difference Showcase on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Nordic ski
Northfield High School’s Sam Folland captured first place at the South Suburban Conference Individual Sprint Nordic ski races that were held at the Valleywood Golf Course on Jan. 26. Folland won the top spot with a time of 3:37.0 on the 1.3K course.
Teammate Nathan Amundson finished 10th in the race with a time of 4:11.9 and Andy Amundson was 33rd overall at 5:01.9. Parker Kline (34th place at 5:04.7), Liam Ailabouni (36th at 5:06.0), Walter Carsten (42nd at 5:22.4) and Theodore Miller (44th at 5:27.5) completed the Raiders squad at the Valleywood race. In the team standings, Northfield placed fifth with 213 points and Prior Lake placed first at 260.
In the girls SSC individual sprint race, Northfield placed fourth with 208 points while Eastview-Rosemount won the top spot at 281. Charlotte Flory led the Raiders with a 16th place time of 5:18.9 and Claire Casson was 21st at 5:37.9. Harper Miller (24th at 5:44.7), Svea Morrell (27t at 6:01.8) and Josie Hauck (30th at 6:10.1) also had top finishes for Northfield at the race.
On Jan. 24, Northfield’s boys team placed third at the South Suburban Conference team sprints race that were held at Hyland Park Reserve. The Raiders posted 153 points, while ISD 196 won the meet with 170 points. In the final heat, Northfield placed second with a time of 11:09.5, while Prior Lake won the heat with a time of 10:59.6.
In the girls competition at Hyland Park Reserve, Northfield placed fifth with a tally of 145 points, while Eastview-Rosemount won the event with 171 points.
Next up on the schedule for both Northfield teams will be the conference meet at Hyland Park Reserve on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Girls basketball
The Northfield (3-13, 3-10 Big 9 as of Jan. 30) girls basketball team suffered a pair of Big 9 losses over the last week. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Northfield lost a 57-48 decision at Rochester John Marshall and on Friday, Jan. 27, the Raiders lost a 56-41 match at Mankato West.
Northfield hosted Hastings on Jan,. 31 and will continue its season this week with a home game against Big 9 opponent Mankato Ea(st on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. The Raiders will then travel to Red Wing for a game on Saturday, Feb. 4 and return home on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for a home gam against Owatonna.