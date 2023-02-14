COMMUNITY VOLLEYBALL OPEN HOUSE:
A Northfield community volleyball open house has been set for Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 7:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Northfield Middle School Cafeteria. This event will provide an opportunity for players and parents to learn more about summer volleyball opportunities available in the community for volleyball players from youth through high school. In addition, the open house will be a chance to see the fall 2023 volleyball timeline and meet Elizabeth Larson, the new head volleyball coach at Northfield High School.
ALPINE SKI
The Northfield High School Alpine ski teams competed at the Section championships, which were held at Buck Hill Ski Area in Burnsville, Minn. on Feb. 7.
The Northfield girls team placed fourth overall with a score of 253, while Eagan won the top spot with 302 points. Prior Lake was in second place with 291 points and Lakeville South was third at 271. Clara Wilson led the charge for Northfield with a state qualifying fourth place finish at 51.77. Breck Carlson of Mankato West placed first at the Sectional with a total of 50.55. NHS teammate Camryn Zotalis also qualified for state with a 13th place finish. Other top placers for Northfield were Karli Zetah in 40th place, Annika Johnson in 42nd place and Madison Loritz in 49th place.
The NHS boys team placed 10th with 223 points, while Edina won the meet with 354 points. Lakeville North (314), Lakeville South (312), Chaska (287) and Apple Valley/Rosemount (269) rounded out the top five team at the Section races. Individually, the Northfield boys team was led by Alsop Kingsley with a state qualifying 15th place finish. Tommy Cahoon placed 38th for NHS, while George Bufler was 55th at the Section meet.
The upcoming MSHSL Alpine ski state championships will take place on Feb. 14 at the Giants Ridge Ski resort in Biwabik, Minn.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Northfield High School girls basketball team charted three losses in Big 9 Conference play over the past week. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Northfield opened the week with a 55-32 loss at home against Owatonna. On Thursday, Feb. 9, the Raiders lost a 49-33 decision at Mankato East and they ended the week on Friday, Feb. 10 with a 56-21 loss at Rochester Century.
The Raiders (4-18, 4-14 Big 9) returned home on Tuesday, Feb. 14 for a home game against Austin and they will also play at home on Friday, Feb. 17 against Albert Lea. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
The Northfield High School gymnastics team placed sixth at the 2023 Big 9 Conference championships that were held in Rochester, Minn. on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Raiders posted 131.000 points at the meet, while Owatonna won top honors with a team score of 146.800. Mankato West was second with a score of 142.150 and Winona/Cotter was third at 141.750. Austin (135.750), Mankato East (135.000), Rochester Century (129.775), Rochester Mayo (128.000), Red Wing (119.975), Faribault (56.150) and Rochester John Marshall (26.475) completed the Big 9 field at the meet.
In the All-Around standings, Northfield’s Larisa Dominguez placed 12th to lead the Raiders with a score of 33.800. Other top 20 finishers for NHS were Bella Pressnall in 17th at 32.175 and Erika Nesseth in 19th place at 31.825.
On the vault, Pressnall was the top Raider with a second place finish at 9.425 - just behind vault champion Jozie Johnson of Owatonna, who scored 9.500.
In the bars competition, Dominguez led Northfield with a 13th place score of 8.250. Pressnall added a 13th place finish to lead Northfield on the balance beam with a score of 8.450, while Dominguez placed in 15th on the beam at 8.400.
In the floor exercise competition, Dominguez was the top Raider with a 21st place score of 8.800 and teammate Alison Malecha was 22nd at 8.700 in the event.
Northfield will continue its 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Feb. 15 with a trip to the MSHSL Section meet in Owatonna.
DANCE
The Northfield High School Hiliners Dance Team competed at the 2023 MSHSL Section 1AAA Jazz and High Kick championships on Saturday, Feb,. 11. The competitions were held in Bloomington, MInn. at Kennedy High School.
In the Jazz competition, Northfield placed 10th with a team score of 48. Eastview won the Jazz title with a team score of five, while Lakeville North was second at 11 and Lakeville South was third at 13. Prior Lake (20) and Eagan (25) rounded out the top five teams.
In the High Kick competition, Northfield placed 10th with a score of 48. Eastview took the top spot in Kick with five points, followed by Lakeville North at nine and Lakeville South with 15. Prior Lake (20) and Eagan (25) completed the top five places at the meet.
The top three teams in both the Jazz and High Kick competitions at the Section meet will now advance to the state championships on Feb. 18 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.