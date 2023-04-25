Boys lacrosse
The Northfield High School boys lacrosse moved its season record to 0-5, 0-3 Big 9 with a 14-3 loss at Rochester Mayo on Monday April 24.
The Raiders opened their week of competition on Thursday, April 20 with a 13-2 loss to Lakeville North in a game played at the Dundas Dome. Northfield and Lakeville North played to a 0-0 tie in the first quarter before the Panthers took a 4-2 lead going into the half. In the third quarter, Lakeville North opened it up by outscoring Northfield 7-0 to take an 11-2 lead.
On Friday, April 21, Northfield returned to conference play with an 11-7 loss at Mankato. The Raiders went behind early as Mankato opened the game with four unanswered goals in the first quarter. In the second quarter, NHS and Mankato each scored three goals. Mankato iced the game with three goals in the third quarter before Northfield rallied with three goals in the fourth quarter to make final tally 11-7 in favor of Mankato.
Northfield will continued its season with a home game against Owatonna on Thursday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Girls golf
The Northfield High School girls golf team tuned up for the upcoming Big 9 Conference meet by venturing to Mississippi National Golf Course in Red Wing for a triangular meet on Monday, April 24. The Raiders placed first at the meet with a team score of 351, while Rochester John Marshall placed second at 389 and Red Wing was third at 403.
Emerson Garlie earned medalist honors at the meet with a top score of 79, while Karina Johnson posted a score of 88 for NHS. Northfield’s top six was completed by Marie Labenski (90), Annika Johnson (94), Anna Jordan (102) and Danica Soren (102).
“We played much better today, but the cold settled in on the last four holes,” coach Mel Miller said.
Northfield will participate in the Big 9 Conference tournament on Thursday, April 27 at the Northern Hills G.C. in Rochester. On Monday, May 1, Northfield will play in a 16-team tournament at Brackett’s Crossing G.C. in Lakeville.
Baseball
Northfield High School baseball (3-2, 2-1 Big 9) opened its week on April 18 with a convincing 12-3 victory at Albert Lea as Nolan Thompson earned the win with just two hits allowed, one earned run and six strikeouts over six innings pitched.
The Raiders outhit Albert Lea 7-2 in the match and took control of the game with a four-run third inning to take a 5-2 lead in the game. Northfield added solo runs in the fourth and sixth innings before breaking open the game with five runs in the top of the seventh innings to go up 12-2.
Austin Koep was a driving force at the plate with three runs, two hits and two RBIs. Jake Eschen also had two RBIs in the game and Jake Geiger scored two runs and had two hits.
The game proved to be the lone outing for the Raiders this week as weather washed out the scheduled date at Faribault on Thursday, April 20.
Northfield was scheduled to host Austin on Tuesday, April 26 and will then continue its season with a game at Kasson-Mantorville on Wednesday, April 26 and a game at Rochester Century on Thursday, April 27. The Raiders will then return home on Tuesday, May 2 for a 4:00 p.m. game against Rochester John Marshall.
Boys tennis
Weather forced a few schedule changes for the Northfield High School boys tennis team over the past week, which included the postponement of a triangle match against Albert Lea and Rochester Mayo on Saturday, April 22.
The weather did cooperate on Monday, April 23 as the Raiders gained a 7-0 win at Winona - in a match that was originally scheduled for April 20.
The Raiders rolled to the win with wins by Blake Simon at first singles (6-3, 6-0), Jackson Hessian at second singles (6-4, 6-1), Carter Borovsky at third singles (6-2, 6-1) and Dyson McBroom at fourth singles (6-1, 6-1).
In doubles play, Joe Grant and Reuben Menk scored a 6-0, 6-4 victory at first doubles. At second doubles, Parker Sneary and Eli Bengsten charted a 6-3, 6-1 win and Felix Handful and Errol Lenzen collected a 7-6, 6-1 win at third singles.
Northfield’s upcoming schedule will include a match at Mankato East on Thursday, April 27, a match at Faribault on Monday, May 1 and a home match against Mankato West on Tuesday, May 2.