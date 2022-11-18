No. 9 Ayla Puppe empty netter.JPG

Junior center Ayla Puppe drives for an empty net score, her fourth in the game, to put the Raiders up 6-2 over Chisago Lakes Tuesday at Northfield Ice Arena. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Northfield girls hockey team got four goals from junior center Ayla Puppe to blow past the Chisago Lakes Wildcats Tuesday at Northfield Ice Arena.

No. 21 Mia Miller shot1.JPG

Northfield freshman Mia Miller takes a braking backward flip shot in the third period Tuesday against Chisago Lakes. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 21 Mia Miller shot2.JPG

Northfield freshman Mia Miller watches her shot bounce off Wildcats goaltender Breanna Ritter for a save in the third period Tuesday against Chisago Lakes. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 3 Isabelle Stephes.JPG

Northfield junior forward Isabelle Stephes follows the puck after facing off against the Wildcats in the third period Tuesday. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Grace McCoshen, Emma Peroutka, Isabelle Stephes, Emerson Garlie and Megan Snyder.JPG

Northfield clamps down on their defense Tuesday against the Wildcats in the third period. From left are Grace McCoshen, Emma Peroutka, Isabelle Stehpes, Emerson Garlie and Megan Snyder. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 25 Eloise DeBus slaps a shot.JPG

Raiders freshman defender Eloise DeBus slaps a shot in the first period against Chisago Lakes Tuesday at Northfield Ice Arena. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No 9 Ayla Puppe veers in for a shot 1st period.JPG

Ayla Puppe veers in for a shot early in the first against Chisago Lakes. She missed the shot but hit four others to lead Northfield to a 6-2 win Tuesday at Northfield Ice Arena. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 31 Macy Mueller stop 2nd p.JPG

Northfield sophomore goalie Macy Mueller covers the puck for a stop in the second period Tuesday against Chisago Lakes. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 15 Tove Sorenson shot 3rd period.JPG

No. 15 Raiders senior forward Tove Sorenson shoots through a crowd of Wildcats Tuesday at Northfield Ice Arena. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 9 Ayla Puppe scores 1st goal.JPG

Ayla Puppe scores the first goal of the game Tuesday at Northfield Ice Arena on the way to a four-goal night, with one assist in the Raiders' 6-2 win over Chisago Lakes. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 9 Ayla Puppe.JPG

Northfield's Ayla Puppe follows the puck in the first period against Chisago Lakes Tuesday in Northfield Ice Arena. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 13 Emerson Garlie checked.JPG

Raiders junior forward Emerson Garlie draws a penalty on a drive to the net against the Wildcats Tuesday in Northfield Ice Arena. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 13 Emerson Garlie No. 3 Isabelle Stephes.JPG

Raiders Emerson Garlie and Isabelle Stephes go after the puck Tuesday at Northfield Ice Arena. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 13 Emerson Garlie scores.JPG

No. 13 Emerson Garlie celebrates after scoring the Raiders' second goal of the game, to put Northfield up 2-1 over the Wildcats. Garlie also had an assist in the 6-2 Northfield win. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 13 Emerson Garlie.JPG
Puppe face off 1st.JPG

Northfield center Ayla Puppe faces off against Chisago Lakes' Nora DeVries Tuesday on the Raiders' home ice. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments