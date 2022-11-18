The Northfield girls hockey team got four goals from junior center Ayla Puppe to blow past the Chisago Lakes Wildcats Tuesday at Northfield Ice Arena.
Puppe earned a hat trick with her third goal with 42 seconds left in the second period to key a rain of caps and hats onto the ice from the student section. Puppe then scored her fourth goal with two seconds left in the game, on an empty net, to make it 6-2 for the final.
The Raiders scored first on a goal by Puppe 3:38 into the first period during a power play, with an assist by junior defender Grace McCoshen. Chisago Lakes answered quickly, at 4:22 on a goal by sophomore forward/defender Nora DeVries, also on a power play, with the assist by senior defender Laine DeVries for the equalizer.
But Northfield scored twice more in the period, both on power plays, to work up a 3-1 lead by the end of the first period. Puppe assisted on the second score, starting the play circling from the right side, taking the puck around to the left then swerving in toward the goal and dumping off the puck to the right side of the net, careened by Northfield junior forward Isabelle Stephes to junior forward Emerson Garlie, who netted it at 7:11 to put the Raiders up 2-1.
Puppe scored her second goal of the game at 11:59 on an assist by freshman defender Eloise DeBus to take the 3-1 that lasted into the first intermission, after scoring three times in seven shots on goal. But not for trying as Garlie drove from center ice on an attack that drew a check penalty on Chisago Lakes. But her ensuing penalty shot went wide.
Northfield had 10 shots on goal in the first period and Chisago had four, then stepped up their offense with vigorous attacks in the second period. Raiders sophomore goalie Macy Mueller blocked four shots in the second, including a high breakaway charging shot by Wildcats freshman forward Ella Perreault that Mueller batted away, over the board glass, with the puck getting lodged in the protective netting above.
Another shot, Mueller stopped in front of her, then covered the rebound in a scrum that left her facing the net, grill down on the ice.
But the Wildcats finally cut into the lead by making the first goal of the second period, with an even-strength goal by senior defender Laine DeVries at 8:26 in the second period, on a long drive that began from right-center ice, and finished by lifting it in past Mueller, making it 3-2 Raiders.
Northfield tightened up its defense and didn't allow another shot by the Wildcats for the rest of the period, despite having two players, Garlie and Stephes, in the penalty box at the same time for about a minute of the period.
Northfield took four more of their own shots in the second, including Puppe's hat trick goal at 16:18, at even strength, on assists by junior forward Isabelle Stephes and junior defender Grace McCoshen, to put the Raiders up 4-2 entering the second intermission. Both teams finished with five shots on goal in the second.
The teams each had five more shots in the first 7:45 of the third period, and five saves each for the goalies, when Northfield cranked up the offensive, getting 10 more shots on goal, to the the Wildcats' five. And the Raiders scored on two of those. At 15:28, Northfield senior defender Lucy Boland scored an even-strength goal on assists by senior forward Megan Snyder and Garlie, to put the Raiders up 5-2.
The Raiders had several break-away driving shots during their offensive blitz, including by two by Puppe. Another drive and shot, by freshman Mia Miller ended with a high, backward-power-sliding flip shot that bounced off the Wildcats goalkeeper and up, before the goalie covered the puck for the save.
Still another driving shot, by Garlie, drew three Wildcats, one braking in front of her, to end up leaving Garlie draped over the left side of the net frame. Junior defender Grace McCoshen also got in on the driving shot action, and Puppe finalized it with the even strength empty netter with two ticks left in the game.
Northfield plays its next five on the road, including Saturday (November 19) at Blake and Friday November 25 at Thief River Falls.
Northfield Girls Hockey Schedule 2022-2023
- Sat Nov 19 @ Blake, Blake School Ice Arena 2 p.m.
- Fri Nov 25 at Thief River Falls in Ralph Engelstad Arena 7 p.m.
- Sat Nov 26 vs. Crookston at Ralph Engelstad Arena 10 a.m.
- Tue Nov 29 at Mankato West in Mankato All Seasons Arena 7:15 p.m.
- Tue Dec 6 at Rosemount in Rosemount Community Center 7 p.m.
- Thu Dec 8 vs. Red Wing in Northfield Ice Arena 7:15 p.m.
- Thu Dec 15 vs. Austin in Northfield Ice Arena 7:15 p.m.
- Tue Dec 20 vs. Lakeville North in Northfield Ice Arena 7:15 p.m.
- Thu Jan 5 vs. Rochester Century in Northfield Ice Arena 7:15 p.m.
- Sat Jan 7 vs. Orono in Northfield Ice Arena 2 p.m.
- Thu Jan 12 at Owatonna in Four Seasons Centre 7 p.m.
- Thu Jan 19 at Benilde-St. Margaret's in St. Louis Park Recreation Center 7:15 p.m.
- Sat Jan 21 at Winona in Bud King Ice Arena 1:45 p.m.
- Tue Jan 24 vs. Mankato East in Northfield Ice Arena 7:15 p.m.
- Thu Jan 26 vs. Albert Lea in Northfield Ice Arena 7:15 p.m.
- Sat Jan 28 at Rochester Mayo in Rochester Graham Arena Complex 7:15 p.m.
- Tue Jan 31 vs. Dodge County in Northfield Ice Arena 7:15 p.m.
- Fri Feb 3 at Hutchinson in Burich Arena 7 p.m.
- Sat Feb 4 vs. Owatonna in Northfield Ice Arena 7:15 p.m.