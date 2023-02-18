Bella Pressnall (vault podium)

Northfield sophomore Bella Pressnall stands on the podium and qualifies as an individual for the Class AA state meet on vault during the Section 1AA championship meet in Owatonna. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)  

The Northfield gymnastics team made the trip down to Owatonna for the Section 1AA championship meet held at Owatonna High School and it resulted in two Raiders punching their tickets to the Class AA state individual meet.

Alison Malecha (bars podium)

Northfield sophomore Alison Malecha joins the the individual state qualifiers for Class AA bars during the Section 1AA championship meet in Owatonna. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com) 

