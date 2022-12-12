The Northfield High School boys hockey team (4-1, 2-0 Big 9) took advantage of three powerplay opportunities to chart a 4-1 victory over Faribault High School (3-2, 1-2 Big 9) in Northfield Saturday.
“We took advantage of some penalties they took and were able to capitalize on some powerplays. We just need to be a little better on puck movement and winning battles in front of the net,” Northfield High School coach Mike Luckraft said. “They (Faribault) have a nice team and have some guys who play really hard, so it is always good to get a win. It’s a section game and a conference game, so both of those things are important.”
The Raiders gained control of the game in the first period, as they outshot the Falcons 14-2 and scored two power play goals to gain a 2-0 lead. Northfield broke into the scoring column at 12:27 of the first period with a goal on the advantage by junior forward Kam Kaiser with assists from senior defenseman Mike Fossum and junior defenseman Ty Frank.
Northfield pushed its lead to 2-0 with a five-on-three power play goal at 15:43 of the first period. Faribault took a slashing penalty and then added another player in the penalty box with a tripping penalty that gave the Raiders 48 seconds of 5-on-3 powerplay time. Northfield’s Fossum then scored what proved to be the game winner with assists from Kaiser and junior forward Cayden Monson.
The game settled into a close defensive struggle in the second period as neither teams scored. The Falcons’ tight defensive scheme limited Northfield to just nine shots in the second period, while the Raiders’ also shined on defense with just three shots allowed.
In the third period, Northfield padded its lead to 3-0 with an even-strength goal at 1:39 with a tally by junior forward Andrew Winter as assists on the play were added by sophomore forward Brayden Olson and Fossum.
To complete the offensive charge for the Raiders, Frank scored another power play goal for Northfield at 12:06 of the third period that included helpers from Fossum and junior forward Jake Geiger. The score pushed Northfield’s lead to 4-0.
Faribault broke the shutout in the closing minutes of the contest as senior Owen Nesberg scored at 15:49 of the third with assists from teammates junior Logan Peroutka and freshman Thomas Kunze.
“Five-on-five it was a 1-1 game,” Faribault co-coach Alex Schmitz said. “We took some bad penalties in the first period and that took a little bit of the wind out of our sails. We played them evenly in the second period but the penalty trouble hurt us.”
The Raiders ended up outshooting Faribault 34-10 in the game as Keaton Walock gained the goalie victory for NHS with nine saves. Jacob Scherf was the goalie of record for Faribault with 30 saves. On the power play, NHS was 3-of-5 and Faribault was 0-of-3.
Faribault was without the service of top player junior forward Oliver Linnemann and Schmitz noted the impact of his absence.
“My top guy (Linnemann) was out with a game misconduct from the game before. He generates a lot of offense and it takes a lot of bodies out of position with him being off the ice.”
Schmitz added, “Our goalie (Scherf) played really well today. He will see a lot of shots this year but he is up to it. He’s a big, strong kid and keeps us in a lot of games…overall, I thought we skated well and moved our feet. We just collapsed a little bit on the penalty kill but they (Northfield) have a good squad. They move the puck well and take advantage of the power play and the opportunities they have.”
Luckraft concluded, “Our goal from the start of the game is to compete hard and try to win puck battles and take advantage of opportunities like we did on the power play.”
The Falcons will return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 13 with a home game against New Prague at 7:00 p.m., while the Raiders will travel to Orono on Tuesday, Dec. 13.