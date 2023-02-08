Heading into Tuesday night, three teams were at the top of the Big 9 Conference boys basketball standings with 11-3 records. The Owatonna Huskies, Northfield Raiders and the Mankato East Cougars were all looking to claim sole possession of the driver’s seat, and it just so happened that two of the three were set to clash inside Owatonna High School.
The Huskies welcomed in the rival Raiders in their second matchup of the regular season after beating the Raiders 88-53 in Northfield earlier.
Owatonna successfully swept the regular season series, holding off the Raiders in a 77-72 victory.
Owatonna and Northfield spent most of the night trading blows, which started early on with Huskies’ senior guard Collin Vick and Raiders’ junior forward trading points to open things up. Blake Burmeister hit a 3-pointer to give Owatonna a brief 7-6 lead before Soren Richardson matched with a 3-pointer on the other end to put the Raiders up 9-7.
The Owatonna pairing of Vick and Burmeister and the Northfield pairing of Sorenson and Koep would go on to combine for 79 of the 149 total points scored. Burmeister’s 22 points and Vicks’s 19 points and 10 assists led the Huskies, while Sorenson recorded a game-high 25 points and Koep chipped in 13 points and seven rebounds for the Raiders.
Behind a pull-up jumper from Ayden Walter, an open corner three and a pull-up jumper for Burmeister and a drive to the hoop by Vick helped the Huskies take a 33-29 lead with nearly three and a half minutes remaining.
But the Raiders matched with a 3-pointer for Sorenson, some free throws for sophomore guard Isaiah Mahal and an open look down low for senior forward Nolan Thompson to help tie things back up 33-33.
Koep would go to the free throw line and knock down both attempts to give Northfield a 37-36 lead over Owatonna going into halftime.
The trading of points carried over into the second half, which started with Northfield slightly extending the lead before the Huskies tied things back up.
Vick rattled off five straight points to give Owatonna a small lead, but the big turnaround for the Huskies came with junior guard Rielly Kleeberger knocking down a 3-pointer, then scoring on fast break thanks to senior forward Jason Klecker forcing a turnover, which gave the Huskies a 56-48 lead.
Northfield cut into the lead with a drive to the hoop from Richardson and an open three from Mahal to bring it within three points before Owatonna got another small lead with a matching 3-pointer from Nolan Ginskey.
The Huskies led 67-61 with under 4:30 remaining in the game when Richardson heated up for the Raiders and drove to the hoop before knocking down another 3-pointer to force Owatonna into a timeout with a one-point lead.
They came out of the timeout and got big buckets from Walter beyond the arc, along with Vick and Burmeister inside the arc to help them hold a 74-68 lead with just over a minute left.
Northfield looked to Richardson and Mahal to help knock down some late shots, but the Raiders couldn’t find the points outside of some late free throws to cut Owatonna’s lead down.
Both teams shot the ball efficiently as Owatonna finished the game shooting 66% from the field and 63.6% from three, while Northfield shot 51.1% from the field and 50% from three.
The win for Owatonna puts the Huskies at the top of the conference momentarily with a 12-3 conference record, while Northfield drops to an 11-4 record. Mankato East remains in the mix with a 11-3 record going into its Wednesday night matchup with Rochester Mayo.
Owatonna will look to stay at the top of the standings on Friday when the Huskies travel to play Winona. Northfield looks to bounce back from the loss on Thursday when the Raiders host Rochester Century.