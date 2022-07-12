The Dundas Dukes extended their winning streak to six games with a pair of wins over the last week.
On July 8, the Dukes chalked up a 10-2 win over the Minnetonka Millers at Memorial Field in Dundas. The Dukes’ offense was in top form to start the contest as Dundas jumped out to a quick 5-1 lead after just two innings of play. After giving up one run to start the game, Dundas collected all the runs it needed in the first thanks to a two-run homer by first baseman Nate Van Roekel and an RBI single by Mike Ludwig.
Van Roekel added an RBI single in the second inning to score outfielder Garrett Miehoffer. Van Roekel later scored on an RBI walk by Frank Vogel. In the fifth inning, Dundas pushed its lead to 6-2 with a solo home run by Kyle Hrncir.
To ice the results, Dundas posted four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning as Van Roekel and Vogel both had RBI doubles to pace the Dukes in the inning.
Van Roekel led Dundas with three hits, two runs and four RBIs, while Vogel and Ludwig both had two hits and two RBIs on the day for the Dukes. Overall, Dundas outhit the Millers 14-4 in the game. On the mound, Ryan Bell collected the pitching victory with 7.0 innings of work. He allowed just four hits, two runs and had three strikeouts in the game. Hrncir came in to finish the game in relief in the final two innings.
On July 10, Dundas rallied late to earn a 6-5 victory over the Hastings Hawks at Memorial Park. The Dukes trailed 5-4 before scoring one run each in the eighth and ninth innings to gain the win.
In the bottom of the ninth, Dundas’ Drew Sathrum earned the game winner with an RBI double that brought home Dom Vogel.
Dundas jumped out to a 3-1 in the first inning as Carson Jones posted a two RBI single to lead the charge. Hastings scored another run in the second inning before Garrett Miehofer scored Sathrum with an RBI single to push the score to 4-2.
Hastings rallied with two runs in the third and took the game’s lead with one run in the sixth inning to make it 5-4. Dundas then tied the game in the eighth inning thanks to an RBI double to right field by Van Roekel, which scored Miehofer.
Dundas relied on three pitchers to score the victory as Caden Sterling pitched the first three innings of the game with three strikeouts and two runs allowed. Frank Vogel then came in to pitch 2.2 innings with three strikeouts and three runs allowed. Vogel then earned the victory with two hits allowed and three strikeouts in the final 3.1 innings of the game.
Hastings outhit Dundas 11-8 in the game. Miehofer led Dundas’ offense with three hits and two runs in the game. The victory moved the Dukes’ record this season to 15-9.
Northfield Knights
The Northfield Knights returned to action on July 8 with a 13-2 loss against the Rochester Royals at Sechler Park in Northfield, Minn.
The two squads dueled to a 0-0 tie after two innings before Rochester broke into the scoring column with three runs in the top of the third inning. The Royals added one run in the fifth inning and two runs in the six inning to extend their lead to 6-0.
Northfield broke the shutout in the bottom of the sixth with one run but the rally was short lived as Rochester replied with two more runs in the seventh. Northfield final run came in the bottom of the seventh before Rochester completed its run with five more runs in the eighth inning.
Cole Stanchina was the pitcher of record for Northfield with six runs allowed in six innings pitched. On the day, Rochester outhit the Knights 13-10. At the plate, Jake Mathison and Troy Deden each had two hits for the Knights, while Jody Glampe had a double and one RBI in the game for Northfield.
The Knights lost a second consecutive game on Sunday, July 10 with a 9-6 setback at New Market.
The Muskies jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead after two innings of play and then added one run in the third and two in the fourth to gain a 9-0 lead.
Northfield was far from finished in the game as the Knights stage a late inning comeback that started with one run in the sixth inning and one run in the seventh. The Knights continued its charge with four more runs in the eighth inning before New Market was able to end Northfield’s run with a scoreless ninth inning.
On offense, New Market outhit the Knights 15-12. Mathison carded three RBIs and a home run in the game, while Glampe had a home run and three hits. Aldon Severson, Sam Maus, and Blake Mellgren also had two hits apiece for Northfield.
Northfield will continue its 2022 season on July 19 with a 7:30 p.m. home game against Dundas at Sechler Park. This game was originally slated for July 4 but weather forced the date change.